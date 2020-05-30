Arizona moves past 19,000 COVID-19 cases, 900 deaths
State sees highest one-day tally with 790 new cases
For the second consecutive day, Arizona recorded its highest number yet of new COVID-19 positive tests Saturday.
And for the first time, Arizona eclipsed another 1,000 case measuring stick in just one day.
The state also moved past the 900 mark for deaths Saturday.
Saturday’s COVID-19 report from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows a record 790 new positive tests confirmed between Friday and Saturday, pushing the state’s total to 19,255 cases.
Arizona has now confirmed 1,993 new positive test results in the past three days.
The Saturday ADHS report also shows 18 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the past day, pushing Arizona’s death count to 903.
Of the state’s 19,255 positive tests, 11,607 have been documented so far this month. Of the 903 COVID-19 deaths in Arizona, 583 have been documented in May.
In the past 61 days, Arizona has confirmed more than 18,000 new COVID-19 positive tests. As a point of comparison, it took 64 days for the state to reach its first 1,000 cases after the first reported positive test in January.
Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases
The Saturday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 705 of the state’s 903 deaths. There have been 109 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.
ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (53%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (55%).
Location of cases
Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 9,522.
Pima County has 2,290 cases, with the next highest frequency being in Navajo County with 1,833 cases. Apache County has 1,491 documented cases. Coconino County has 1,123 positive tests.
Testing data
ADHS reports 307,715 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with a 5.6% positive test ratio.
People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (7,708), but the fewest deaths (42). Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 3,814 times with 705 deaths.
The Arizona Department of Health Services website, www.azdhs.gov, includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.
Yavapai County
See www.yavapai.us/chs.
Hospital Reports
See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.
U.S. and global totals
The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 1.79 million Saturday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 104,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 385,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.
The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.
There are 5.95 million cases reported worldwide, with 365,000 deaths and 2.52 million recoveries.
COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona
May 30 19,255 cases
May 29 18,465 cases
May 27 17,262 cases
May 23 16,039 cases
May 21 15,315 cases
May 18 14,170 cases
May 15 13,169 cases
May 13 12,176 cases
May 10 11,119 cases
May 8 10,526 cases
May 5 9,305 cases
May 2 8,364 cases
April 29 7,202 cases
April 24 6,045 cases
April 20 5,064 cases
April 16 4,234 cases
April 9 3,018 cases
April 4 2,019 cases
March 30 1,157 cases
Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case
