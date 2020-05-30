OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, May 30
Weather  95.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Dave Cech 1936 - 2020

Dave Cech

Dave Cech

Originally Published: May 30, 2020 6:31 a.m.

John David (Dave) Cech of Cottonwood, passed away on May 20, 2020 after a short battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Dave was born in Van Nuys, California in 1936 to John Cech and Maxine Helms Cech. He later moved to Missouri and then to Flagstaff in 1953.

Dave served in the United States Air Force from 1954-1956. Dave married Jacque Robinson, the girl he playfully claimed, “chased him until he caught her.”

They were married in June 1958 and enjoyed almost 62 years of being happily married.

In 1961, they welcomed their daughter into the family, Victoria (Tori). They moved to Cottonwood in 1972. Throughout his career, Dave worked in the lumber and roofing industries.

This included managing Babbitt’s Lumber yards in Sedona and Cottonwood, and in his later years he worked for Roofing Wholesale.

Dave was devoted to his work, the businesses he represented, and the customers and colleagues he worked with.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jacque Cech; his daughter, Victoria/Tori Mallett (Barney); grandson, Taylor Murray; mother, Maxine Vickers; sisters, Joy McFee and Lynda Young (Doug); brother, Loren Vickers (Susan); sister-in-law, Sharon Vickers and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, John Cech; stepfather, Freddie Vickers; brother, Michael Vickers and brother-in-law, Eldon McFee.

Dave wanted to be remembered as “just a good old boy” and as an honest and trustworthy person who loved his family and friends, first and foremost. Dave enjoyed spending time with those closest to him, fishing, watching NASCAR, playing cards and following financial markets and world events.

Throughout his life, Dave enjoyed the friendships of many people including special bonds with Barry and Diane Dunham, Gary and Jan Woodburn and Dick and Joanne McLaughlin.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Donations in Dave’s name can be made to the Verde Valley Humane Society, 1520 W. Mingus Avenue, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Harold Lee Hollon 1936-2020
Obituary: Yvonne &#8216;Sue&#8217; Kort 1936 - 2012
Obituary: Wilfred Paul Sammeli, 1939-2020
Obituary: Louise Evans 1935-2019
Obituary: Marlene Creighton Krmpotich 1936-2020

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News