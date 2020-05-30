Obituary: Juanita Uribe Molina 1931-2020

Juanita Uribe Molina, 88, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on May 18, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. Services were held on May 30, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cottonwood. Burial followed at Valley View Cemetery.





Juanita Uribe Molina was born on June 12, 1931 to Rufino and Juanita C Uribe in Jerome, Arizona. She graduated from Clarkdale High School and continued on to wed Paul M. Molina on November 18, 1950 in Prescott, Arizona.



For many years, Juanita did payroll for Bunker Sawmill and worked as a secretary. She was also a lunchroom assistant at Mingus Union High school for 10 years.





Juanita was an attentive housekeeper, loving wife, sister and mother. She was a wonderful example of Love to all, she met everyone with her warm smile and passed on her expertise in the kitchen to so many people. A Grand Reunion is taking place in heaven right now, I wish we could see her through the veil, and watch the hugs and the reuniting with her dear sweetheart that she missed so much. Her true memorial is in the life of her family, children, grand, and great. What a magnificent honor to her.



Juanita Uribe Molina is preceded in death by her husband, Paul M. Molina, her sister, Narcie Ybarra and brothers, Chris Uribe and Lupe Uribe. She is also survived by her daughters, Caroline Molina (Julio), Mary Christina Moncada (Carlos), Elizabeth Macias (Albert) and son, Pablo Molina (Ann); sisters, Inez Valdez and Florence Lucero; 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.



At a later date, when the Corona situation has cleared up and larger gatherings are accepted, the family will hold another memorial for our mom, Juanita Uribe Molina. Thank you.



