Obituary: Larry Warren Upton
Originally Published: May 30, 2020 6:25 a.m.
Larry Warren Upton, age 80, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away on May 6, 2020. Services will be held on June 6th, 2020, noon to 3 p.m., at 3011 S. Aspen Way in Camp Verde.
Bueler Funeral Home is handling the final arrangements.
Most Read
- What does COVID-19 feel like? Cottonwood resident goes public with physical, emotional feelings about carrying virus
- Cottonwood man arrested in strong-armed robbery attempt
- House approves limits on suing entities over COVID-19
- Going, going, gone: Jerome’s Little Daisy goes on auction block
- Chino Valley traffic stop leads to PANT search warrant, seven arrests
- Accused kidnapper scheduled to head back to court
- Viral post about Oak Creek trash prompts avalanche of online discussion
- Arizona jumps past 16,000 mark for COVID-19 positive tests; 799 deaths
- Arizona jumps past 17,000 cases, 800 deaths, from COVID-19
- UPDATE: What does COVID-19 feel like? Cottonwood resident goes public with physical, emotional feelings about carrying virus
- Arizona sees highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
- 555 new COVID-19 cases over weekend; Yavapai County picks up 46 new cases
- Arizona nears 8,000 cases for COVID-19; 760 new positive tests in past two days
- Haunted Group owner never laid off 250 employees; now they are back to work
- Rollover claims life of driver in Cornville
- Man gets six years prison for violent attack at Walmart
- YCSO: Men arrested after incident involving AR-15, shotgun
- Cottonwood, Sedona Walgreens each have employee ‘evaluated’ for COVID-19
- Police say man planned ambush of cops; officer shot in left arm
- City of Sedona opens some facilities
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: