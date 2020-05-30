OFFERS
Sat, May 30
Obituary: Peggy Louise Miles 1937-2020

Peggy Louise Miles

Peggy Louise Miles

Originally Published: May 30, 2020 6:27 a.m.

On May 13, 2020 Peggy Louise Miles passed away surrounded by her family at home in Camp Verde, Arizona. She was 83 years old.

Peggy was born on February 15, 1937 in North Carolina.

Her parents were William H. Jones and Kathrine Bell. Peggy worked for Pacific Telephone Company which later changed to Pac Bell and today is known as AT&T, which she retired from.

She and her husband, Vince J Miles lived in Newhall, California, where they had a daughter, Cindy L. Hundtoft. After retiring Peggy and Vince relocated to Camp Verde due to Vince’s love of planes, Peggy was not as enthusiastic about flying.

Peggy loved SHOES, Ice Cream, Hiking, Country music and the Beach, which was kind of ironic because she was afraid of the water. She was an amazing rock collector and our family’s many jars full of these treasures will be cherished.

Peggy was a Mother, Sister, Aunt, Grandmother and Great Grandmother; her love of family was shown to each of us every Holiday when we received her hand sewn, beautiful ornaments for each of the years.

If you knew Peggy I am sure that you received a card in the mail to celebrate something or just to say Hi.

Mom, we will always remember your laughter and ….YUP, how you snorted.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

