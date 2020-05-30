Obituary: Roberta Merrill 1938-2020

Roberta Merrill, 81 of Cottonwood, Arizona passed away peacefully on May, 20, 2020. She was born October, 29, 1938 in Rockford Illinois.

Roberta worked at Verde Valley Medical Center for 23 years until her retirement in 2004.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond and both of her parents, Irvin and Leotha Sally. She is survived by daughter, Terri Merrill of Clarkdale; sons, Butch Merrill of Camp Verde and Brian Merrill of Cottonwood; 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

Roberta is also survived by two extended family members Lori of Cottonwood and Karen of Denver. Have a good night rest, Roberta.

Information provided by survivors.