Be Fit Fit: The Pieces of You…

I wonder if, recently, you feel somewhat dissociated? I certainly have been getting this feeling over the last couple of months. It works this way: you feel that you are starting your day at some 80%-100% “Charged Positive”. By the end of the day, you are at zero, or, like a title of a song which I used to like when I was a kid, at a “Less Than Zero”. An obvious deficit.

Where does all this energy go?

Well, it dissipates between you and your daily interlocutors, your daily tasks, your daily dealings with the new, energy-sapping happenings, such as remembering to stay far from people, not to hug, cover your smile with a mask, and, generally, act distant, scared and concerned.

It also gets lost BECAUSE we cannot/are not supposed to hug/kiss/express emotions and look like ourselves without the unifying face cover.

I am sure that the brave new world and the new normal which we have to bear with is super tiring to you, as it is to me. This is normal and this is our new temporary or permanent new normal, so we need to put it all in our basket to start feeling better about the new reality. Somehow.

So, what does a fit gal or guy need to do?

Keep going the direction that is specifically right for YOU. Support yourself in this – and the support part might vary, depending on who “You” are.

In general, I see it as a cool and healthy mixture of TLC directed straight at yourself, some tough love (sorry… think… exercise!!!!), good nutrition and anything else that YOU (not me) can think of to boost your own respective immune system.

The TLC might include a massage, another type of body work/adjustment, breathing in lots of fresh, mask-free air, which we can do while perfectly safe out in the isolated nature, for example.

We need to include daily exercise/walk/motion. Bodies are not designed to stay at home “until the virus goes away”. BTW, it is not going away anywhere. So, on the positive note, we must find a good, safe venue to exercise (from our respective point of view of what the “safe” these days is).

It can be your own basement or garage/spare room gym. It can be a FaceTime class, such as the ones I, personally, run for my privates on-line. It can be an early morning run or hike.

Given the prolonged virus-scare circumstances, it can be helpful to invest in some home gym equipment, from elastic bands through free weights and a basic suspension system to some kettlebells in your personal “torture room”!

I run FaceTime classes where my Clients do not invest in much: we have bottles of water of various sizes for hand weight, a backpack loaded with books up to the perfect 10lbs, and an odd old kettlebell of 20 lbs. Also, three old elastic bands in three various tensions.

I have been super successful to come up with very challenging sessions for these Clients while using only the above pieces of the “equipment” and, most importantly, their own body weight. Ah, and we use a chair or wall for some support, and pool side rail for the pull-ups!

My point is that we can let this situation to take that much of us away: piece by piece. Or, we can accept/welcome the challenge and still stay very fit and motivated to remain healthy.

And you know what? I know from my own experience and lifetime on the Planet Earth, that the tougher it is to stick to our own plan to do the best for ourselves, the more we are to succeed at what we do!

Let me know how you are doing… I always love getting your phone calls, texts and e-mails!

