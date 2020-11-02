Camp Verde cancels Oct. 30, Nov. 6 homecoming football games due to COVID-19

11:40 A.M. UPDATE

CAMP VERDE — Because of at least one positive COVID-19 test, Camp Verde High School canceled its Friday, Oct. 30 football game and has canceled this Friday’s homecoming game, Camp Verde Athletic Director Dan Wall confirmed Monday.

“So far the program is on pause with (football) games canceled this week,” Wall said. “We haven’t made a decision past this weekend.”

Saturday, the Verde Independent learned that players were notified the Oct. 30 game was canceled about 90 minutes before the team was to travel to Scottsdale Preparatory Academy.

Wall explained Monday he could neither confirm nor deny whether it was players or coaches who had tested positive. He further declined comment on how many COVID-19 positive tests had been documented.

“Anything more detailed must come from someone above me,” Wall said.

Wall also said Monday that the remainder of the school’s volleyball season has been canceled.

Last week, Camp Verde canceled its Oct. 27 and Oct. 29 volleyball games because a member of the team has tested positive for COVID-19.

Camp Verde is second behind Cottonwood in the Verde Valley with 40 new COVID-19 cases since Oct. 19, according to Yavapai County Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti.

Since the district opened its schools to in-person learning on Aug. 17, Camp Verde Elementary School has had three COVID-19 positives, all in October, Principal Jaclyn Campbell said.

“Our district nursing staff has informed me that the likelihood of transmission from student to student is low with all of the health protocols we have in place on campus,” Campbell wrote in an Oct. 19 letter to the school’s families. “Students are frequently washing hands and/or using hand sanitizer. Classrooms and student desks are cleaned frequently throughout the day. Masks are required on campus except when students are eating or socially distanced. Our teachers and staff will continue to be diligent with these protocols.”

Campbell also wrote that due to HIPPA guidelines, Camp Verde Unified is not permitted to share any additional information.

As of Nov. 2, the 14-day quarantine period for each of the three COVID-19 positives had expired.

The Verde Independent has sent email inquiries to Superintendent Danny Howe, and his administrative assistant, Mary Hudson.

There is no information about the game cancelations or new COVID-19 cases at CVHS or any of its other campuses on either the district website or its Facebook pages.

