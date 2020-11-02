Nearly 110,000 early ballots already cast in Yavapai County

Every weekday since in-person early voting started on Oct. 7, voters have lined up at the Yavapai County Administration Building on Fair Street, starting at 7:30 a.m., to cast their ballots for the Nov. 3 general election.

Early on, the lines were relatively short, with voters waiting about 20 minutes to cast their ballots.

But by Friday, Oct. 30 – the last day for in-person early voting – Yavapai County Registrar of Voters Laurin Custis said a line of 75 people or more wrapped around the administration building, and voters were facing a wait of about an hour and 15 minutes.

The in-person crowds have been just one indication of the voter interest in the 2020 election.

On Friday, Yavapai County Recorder Leslie Hoffman reported that nearly 110,000 early ballots had already been cast, including those that were mailed in, dropped off, and cast in person.

That is nearly 78% of 140,520 early ballots that were sent out to Yavapai County voters. (The total also includes 7,855 early votes that were cast in person at the county’s Prescott and Cottonwood administration buildings.)

Overall, Custis said, the county has 165,361 registered voters. The 109,417 votes cast by Friday represents a 66% overall voter turnout – with several days still to go until the Nov. 3 election.

Although the County Elections Department has yet to compare this year’s response with previous elections, Custis said, “I know it’s a lot more this year.”

In 2016, for instance, she said there were few lines for early in-person voting at the county administration buildings.

MAIL-IN NO LONGER AN OPTION

Among the major points that voters who have yet to cast their ballots should remember is that they can no longer mail in their early ballots, Custis said.

“They need to use the drop boxes,” she said of the voters who still have their early ballots on hand. Voters needed to have mailed their ballots at least a week in advance in order to ensure they would arrive in time to be counted for the Nov. 3 election.

“Postmarks don’t count in this state,” Custis said, emphasizing that any ballots that arrive after the polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, will not be tabulated.

Yavapai County has 19 official drop boxes located around the county for dropping off ballots.

Custis pointed out that new drop boxes were added for the general election in Seligman, Black Canyon City, Yarnell, Congress, Village of Oak Creek, and Bagdad.

A complete list of drop boxes is available online at: https://www.yavapai.us/govote/.

OTHER VOTING OPTIONS

Although in-person early voting ended Friday, Custis said an emergency option will still be available on Monday, Nov. 2, for voters who cannot vote on Tuesday and sign an affidavit to that effect.

But for most voters, the final remaining option will be to go to one of the 25 official Vote Centers that will be available throughout the county on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

A complete list of Vote Centers is available online at: https://www.yavapai.us/govote/, under the “Election Links” section. See related story for a list of local vote centers.

The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.

ELECTION RESULT INFORMATION

Custis said early unofficial results should be available on the county’s website by about 8:05 or 8:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Those early numbers will include all of the early ballots that were cast in Yavapai County through Monday, Nov. 2.

The ballots cast at the polling places on Tuesday will not be included in the first round of results, but will continue to be tabulated throughout the night on Tuesday and the early morning on Wednesday, Custis said.

As of Friday, she noted that there were still about 55,000 registered voters who have yet to cast a ballot. She estimated that as many as 40,000 could be voting at the Vote Centers on Tuesday.

Answers to a variety of election-related questions can be found on the Elections and Voter Registration website at: https://www.yavapai.us/electionsvr/.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.