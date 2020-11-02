October AZ COVID-19 cases up significantly over September

Arizona closed out the month of October with its fifth consecutive day of more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases reported in a single day. It also marked the ninth time in 17 days the state had seen 1,000-plus cases in a 24-hour period.

The Sunday Arizona Department of Health Services report showed 1,527 new cases along with two deaths.

Through the end of October, Arizona eclipsed the total number of cases experienced in September by nearly 12,000. Arizona averaged about 350 more new cases daily over September’s daily average.

“Global and national COVID-19 cases have increased over the last several weeks, and now that trend is occurring in Arizona, too,” said ADHS Director Cara Christ. “While our state is not currently experiencing a surge to the degree other locations are experiencing right now, we have recently seen a shift of COVID-19 spread in the state in the wrong direction.”

COVID-19 cases and deaths, by month

• 12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

• 63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

• 92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

• 25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

• 16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September.

• 28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month

• May, 415 new cases each day.

• June, 2,130 new cases each day.

• July, 2,997 new cases each day.

• August, 816 cases each day.

• September, 545 cases each day.

• October, 910 cases each day.

Arizona has not come close to duplicating the single-day high of 5,416 cases reported June 29. Not since July 9 has the state had 4,000 or more new cases in a 24-hour reporting period. July 15 was the last time the state reported 3,000 cases in a single day. July 21 was the last day 2,000 cases was reported.

“Our epidemiologists continue to monitor the trends in Arizona’s data and make recommendations for limiting the spread of COVID-19,” said Christ. “The increased cases and percent positivity show that COVID-19 is still actively circulating and highlights the need for Arizonans to continue taking the important prevention steps they have been following over the past few months: wearing a mask when out in public, staying physically distanced from people who are not in your household, washing your hands frequently, avoiding large gatherings, and staying home when sick.”

