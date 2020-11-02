Yavapai College will continue with on-line learning for spring semester

CLARKDALE - Yavapai College will remain in “Code Orange” for general education students for the spring semester – meaning most classes will be taught on-line.

“All but essential employees will work from home providing student services virtually,” the college’s Verde Valley Campus Dean Dr. Tina Redd said.

Yavapai College, which has a campus in Prescott and Clarkdale, decided to hold most classes on-line in the Fall because of COVID concerns.

“Courses related to first-responder, medical, and workforce training will be allowed to do in-person labs supplemented by online lecture materials” during the Spring semester, Redd said.

The Viticulture and Enology students will have in-person classes this semester. “In addition pre-engineering students enrolled in VACTE will be taking 3-D printing courses,” she added.

Redd said they will offer a ceramic’s class in-person this coming semester and the college is considering options for physical education classes.

Registration for students began Oct. 19 for new and continuing students.

The dean said enrollment was down more than 10% from the previous year.

“We are working to enhance student-support for online classes. This includes embedded tutors and outreach for students experiencing distress,” she said.

“Our goal is to provide as much support as possible to students who want to continue to work toward their educational goals despite the global health crisis.”

Code Orange means most classes will be taught remote, that students, staff and visitors who come on campus must face covers in buildings, practice social distancing and go home if sick.

Last semester, the college put in a self-check temperature machine that takes a person’s temperature and prints out a sticker with the information and photo. The student or staff member can wear the sticker that day to show they are not showing signs of fever.

The school also has a smart-phone app for students to check-in on days when they might be on campus

“Our health and safety protocols that we implemented this Fall will remain in effect for the spring semester,” explained Yavapai College President Lisa B. Rhine in a COVID-19 Re-Entry Plan address to students

“As we head into the thick of the cold and flu season, please do not take this protocol lightly,” she said.

“2020 has been tough, but 2021 is right around the corner,” Rhine told students. “Yavapai College is here to help you seize your opportunity.”

She said that the events in 2020 demanded that Yavapai College reshape its environment and the Yavapai College president predicted they would be better for it in 2021.

“Take advantage of the opportunities in front of you,” Rhine said.

“We’re living in challenging times. But sitting back and waiting for things to return to normal is betting against yourself.”