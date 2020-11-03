Arizona COVID surge continues into November

For the 10th time in 19 days, the Arizona Department of Health Services is reporting more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases.

The Tuesday morning ADHS report shows 1,679 new cases of coronavirus in the state, along with 38 deaths, in the past 24 hours.

Cumulatively since testing began in January, ADHS has documented 249,818 cases and 6,020 deaths.



On a positive note, the state’s cumulative positive-test ratio has now dropped to 9.6%. Arizona hospital intensive care unit bed capacity is at 85%.

Locally, the Verde Valley-Sedona region experienced a significant spike in COVID-19 cases over the weekend with 48 new cases, included 18 in Cottonwood and 16 in Camp Verde. Tuesday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported it currently has admitted five COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October.

-So for in November, 2,345 cases and 39 deaths

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month:

-May, 415 new cases each day.

-June, 2,130 new cases each day.

-July, 2,997 new cases each day.

-August, 816 cases each day.

-September, 545 cases each day.

-October, 910 cases each day.

-So for in November, 1,172 cases each day.

Arizona has not come close to duplicating the single-day high of 5,416 cases reported June 29. Not since July 9 has the state had 4,000 or more new cases in a 24-hour reporting period. July 15 was the last time the state reported 3,000 cases in a single day. July 21 was the last day 2,000 cases was reported.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Tuesday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 4,288 of the state’s 6,020 deaths. There have been 949 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (57%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 161,154. That is followed by:

-Pima County has 29,141 cases.

-Yuma County, 14,071 cases.

-Pinal County, 12,312 cases.

-Navajo County, 6,579 cases.

-Coconino County, 5,470 cases.

-Mohave County, 4,538 cases

-Apache County, 4,042 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 2.12 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio currently standing at 9.6%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (119,024), with 346 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 28,536 times with 4,288 deaths.

Yavapai County

Hospital Reports

Tuesday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center reported five COVID-positive patient admitted with two tests pending. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 52 patients with six in critical care.

Flagstaff Medical Center reported 18 positive tests with 15 results pending. FMC has admitted 186 patients; 35 of those patients are in critical care.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 9.38 million Tuesday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 231,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and as many as 150 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

There are an estimated 47 million cases worldwide, with 1.21 million deaths and 31.4 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

Aug. 27, 200,139 cases

July 22, 150,609 cases

July 6 101,441 cases

July 3 91,858 cases

July 1 84,092 cases

June 27 70,051 cases

June 25 63,030 cases

June 21 52,390 cases

June 17 40,924 cases

June 11 31,264 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 8 10,526 cases

May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases

April 24 6,045 cases

April 20 5,064 cases

April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases

April 4 2,019 cases

March 30 1,157 cases

Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case