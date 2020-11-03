Film Fest presents ‘#Anne Frank: Parallel Stories’ premiere Nov. 5

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of “#Anne Frank: Parallel Stories” showing one day only, Thursday, Nov. 5, at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“#Anne Frank: Parallel Stories” is a powerful retelling of Anne Frank’s life through the pages of her extraordinary diary guided by the Academy-Award winning actress Helen Mirren, and through the lives of five women who, as young girls, were also deported to concentration camps but survived the Holocaust.

As a dedication to what would have been her 90th anniversary — and in cooperation with the Anne Frank Foundation — the documentary takes audiences into Anne’s room within the secret annex of her family’s hiding place before being deported, and through read excerpts of her diary intertwined with the experiences of the survivors who lived to tell their own parallel stories.

The film firmly roots Anne as a reference point as she wrote about what was happening to a Europe in flames at the time, about Nazism, her fears, hopes and dreams, while also providing the context of past human experiences for understanding our own present and future.

“#Anne Frank: Parallel Stories” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.