Itty, Bitty…and Oh, So Pretty! at Rowe Fine Art Gallery in November

Small but mighty takes centerstage

Good things come in small packages, and that holds true for art, too. Whether your collection is bursting at the seams and space is limited or you’re just dipping your toes into the realm of collecting art or you’re shopping for holiday gifts, Rowe Fine Art Gallery’s November miniatures show, Itty, Bitty…and Oh, So Pretty!, is your one-stop shop.

The show opens Friday, Nov. 6, at 4 p.m. and continues through the entire month.

Monica Rowe, who co-owns the gallery with her husband, bronze wildlife sculptor Ken Rowe, says she’s excited about the gallery’s first small-works exhibit because of the necessity of art right now. “Given the year everyone has had, I think the holidays have taken on a special significance in 2020,” says Monica. “People want to give gifts that will bring a smile to the recipient and brighten up their home because let’s face it, we’re all spending more time in our homes these days.

A small work of art will be cherished – it’s thoughtfulness that’s easy to display. Our artists understand the importance of art’s accessibility, so everyone has contributed something to the show.”

Participating artists include sculptors Shirley Eichten Albrecht, Kim Kori, Alvin Marshall, Erik Petersen, Ken Rowe, Jason Scull and Joshua Tobey. Painters Julie T. Chapman, Dane Chinnock, Kim Diment, Jen Farnsworth, Lynn Heil, Sue Krzyston, John Rasberry and Amy Ringholz all have artwork in the show, too. So will jewelers Liam Herbert and Jennifer Inge.

Of course, for those who want to go all out this holiday, the gallery will still display full-size artwork, and commissions are always available.

Rowe Fine Art Gallery represents traditional and contemporary southwestern artists. The gallery, located under the bell tower in Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village, is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call 928-282-8877, visit rowegallery.com, or find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.