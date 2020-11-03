Jerome Co-op celebrates with holiday show

Since the Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery members have had plenty of time off due to the gallery’s closure at the start of COVID-19 in mid-March, it was decided to finish out the year with a Holiday Show focused on celebration and gratitude for the blessings the gallery has received not only now, during these unprecedented times, but also for the 24 years since it was founded in 1996.

The Holiday Show kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 7, (although there will not be an art walk opening this year) and runs through Dec 29.

Holiday-themed work will be available as well as new artwork from newer and current members. The unique, fun part about the Co-op’s “all-members shows” is that even though members are juried into the gallery representing a specific style or media, during an “all-members show,” “anything goes.”

This translates to members often displaying and selling works in mediums they have not been juried in for, yet enjoy doing and are proficient in, none the less.

It is during these shows that visitors get a glimpse of the versatility and breadth of the talent of the artists at the Jerome Co-op.

Jordan Ross, one of the Co-op’s newest members, creates intriguing works in assemblage and mixed media using discarded materials, unusual tools, and a “what if” playful attitude. “My pieces have a life of their own, and seem to emerge with little help from me,” Jordan says about her work. “Assemblage,” as Jordan points out, “is an assembly of a sculptural construction of disparate found objects into a wholly cohesive art form.” Artists that have influenced Jordan in her “what if” experimental adventure in assemblage are Karl Appel, Joseph Cornell, and Kurt Schwitters. Mostly self-taught, Jordan attended workshops and classes at Sedona Arts Center, El Valle Artists Association, and Yavapai Community College in the Verde Valley, along with a three-month intensive held in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.

Suzen Brackell is a fashion designer who likes to design clothing to be comfortable, sexy and easy to care for. One size seems to fit most. Suzen chooses fabrics that do not wrinkle and creates styles that camouflage one’s figure. Suzen says, “I’m currently designing tops with matching masks. My newest creation is a top that is so functional in these crazy times of Covid, that it can be worn as a turtleneck and/or mask. To add sex appeal, the collar/mask is attached from front to back and is open at the shoulders in keeping with a sense of flair and a feeling of having fun.” Susan’s designs are all one-of-a-kind originals.

Jim Todd notes that moving from one town or job to another seems difficult for many people but moving from one art medium to another has not been difficult for him. After many moves and many years spent doing oil painting, Jim decided to venture into Color Pencils for the first time, and is now showing off his fourth and fifth colored pencil drawings, entitled, ”Parrot” and “Koala.” Jim was looking for an art material that dries quickly and does not make a mess! “Now that I’m getting outdoors more, and enjoying the weather,” Jim says, “I was looking for something more portable than my oils. Forty-something years spent in oil painting has helped me in learning how to layer, compose and handle colored pencils. I’m still learning every day but creating art in this new medium is exciting to me again!”

Judy Jaaskelainen has more ‘Holiday themed,’ 12” x 12” mirrors in process. She says, “I continue to focus my artistic energy on ‘Meditations and Messages’ born of our current isolation situation. Using small 12” x 12” wooden mirrors, I texture, paint, collage, and add inspirational words to them. Some are colorful and some are rather somber. It is my effort to cope and find hope at this time.

The Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery is currently open each week Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Gallery is located at 502 Main Street in Jerome. 928-639-4276 www.jeromecoop.com Find us on Facebook. New

member applications are accepted.