Kaleidoscope Redrocks plays Veteran’s Day Tribute

Kaleidoscope Redrocks will perform a tribute concert for Veterans at the Sedona Elks Lodge located at 110 Airport Road in Sedona on Wednesday, Nov, 11 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Following CDC and AZDHS guidelines, The Elks Lodge will be serving a “Mess Hall” night dinner from 4:00pm - 6:00pm. The Lounge opens at 2:30pm and there is no charge for Sedona Elks Lodge members who are Veterans, while for all others the cost is $10.

Despite the Coronavirus pandemic, it is imperative that we celebrate and honor our Veterans, especially on Veterans Day. That is the attitude and belief of Gracie and Tivona Moskoff, sister duo Kaleidoscope Redrocks.

Gracie, 15 and Tvona, 11, will take you on a musical journey of Patriotic and Americana songs including their own moving original tribute song to Veterans called “American Dream”.

As homeschoolers since 2016, and associate members of the Marine Corps League of Sedona since 2018, Gracie and Tivona started the fundraiser Pets 4 Vets in 2019, raising $2,400.

Their mission was simply “ to play and sing songs to make people feel good” in order to achieve their vision of “a benefit concert to help unite military veterans with pets from the Humane Society of Sedona (HSS) and Verde Valley Humane Society (VVHS) who need each other, find each other”.

The Pets 4 Vets fund provides for Veterans and active duty members to adopt pets for free from HSS & VVHS.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 interfered with this year’s fundraising efforts and the event scheduled for April. Fortunately, however, all of the generous gift certificate donations totalling almost $2,800 for 2020 were given to HSS and VVHS for their virtual events in addition to the almost $1,000 cash.

Kaleidoscope Redrocks will donate 100% of the generous tips given during the show to benefit The Marine Corps League of Sedona and Humane Society of Sedona Pets 4 Vets fund.

Please come support our Veterans at The Sedona Elks Lodge for a Veterans Day celebration and tribute.

For more information, call 928-282-7571.