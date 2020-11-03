Latest movies includes fantasy adventure 'Mortal'

Mortal

Saban Films

Director: André Øvredal

Writer: André Øvredal

Producers: Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Rory Aitken, et. al.

Cast: Nat Wolff, Priyanka Bose, Iben Akerlie, et. al.

Mortal is a fantasy adventure origin story about a young man, Eric, who discovers he has God-like powers based on ancient Norwegian mythology.

While hiding in the wilderness of western Norway, Eric accidentally kills a teenager in an inexplicable way and is subsequently arrested.

Before being interrogated, he meets Christine, a young psychologist trying to figure out what really happened.

She believes Eric and feels sympathy with him. Soon the American embassy shows up wanting Eric extradited, but he manages to flee with Christine.

On the run, with both Norwegian and American authorities after him, Eric finally discovers who, or what, he really is.

Rated R for brief violence.

My Dad’s Christmas Date

MSR Media

Director: Mick Davis

Writers: Brian Marchetti, Jack Marchetti

Producers: Loni Farhi, et. al.

Cast: Joely Richardson, Jeremy Piven, Anna Walton, et. al.

In many ways, David and Jules Evans relationship is no different from that of most fathers and sixteen-year-old daughters.

He struggles to understand her, she refuses to communicate with him.

He wants to be involved in her life, she wants her own space. In one important aspect, however, David and Jules are separated from the rest of society: the death of Jules’ mum, and David’s wife, in a car crash two years previous.

With both struggling to cope with the rigors of daily life in the wake of this devastating loss, Jules decides to take matters into her own hands.

Creating profiles for David on multiple online dating platforms, Jules sets out to find her dad a partner and, for herself, someone with whom she can talk. The question is, in the search for a new mum, will Jules find her old dad?

Jungleland

Lionsgate

Director: Max Winkler

Writers: Theodore Bressman, David Branson Smith

Producers: Jules Daly, et. al.

Cast: Charlie Hunnam, Jonathan Majors, Jessica Barden, et. al.

A reluctant bare-knuckle boxer and his manager/brother must travel across the country for one last fight, but an unexpected travel companion exposes the cracks in their bond along the way.

Let Him Go

Focus Features

Director: Thomas Bezucha

Writers: Thomas Bezucha, Larry Watson

Producers: Kevin Costner, et al.

Cast: Diane Lane, Kevin Costner, Lesley Manville, et. al.

Following the loss of their son, a retired sheriff and his wife leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas.

Rated R for violence.