Meg Harper brings ideal touch to make your pet picture perfect

Brand new to Sedona is Meg Harper. She brings joy to young and old who call animals kin, love kickin colors and who share a deep connection to the earth. Repurpose, recycle, reuse.



The greatest service Meg Harper provides is her pet portrait commissions. Her collectors say she has a unique way with bringing the spirit of their dog and cat buzzing with joy. The high vibrational colors and stylized brushstroke make their pet come even more alive. She believes vibrant colors influence our moods and make us feel good. These creations bring joy and capture pure happiness through their transformation, a feeling she will never tire of sharing.

Meg has been showcased in various magazines, several radio and television interviews. Megs award winning art continues to be “featured” in the art festivals in the west as her notoriety is delightfully infectious. The moment you look at her work you are transformed, your spirit lifted. She says she is addicted to giving joy, she never tires of sharing that emotion with the world.

Meg Harper loves transforming things. Mostly, her faves are minds and materials. Her sisters Barb and Cindy plus Tory love to hunt the already loved once items at thrift shops and the Restore. Sometimes people even donate unwanted treasures. Meg wanted to help the planet in a big way through her art. “It feels so good to transform washing machine lids into fine art.” She loves watching peoples’ minds be blown when she tells them it’s on a washing machine lid, they laugh usually. She said “I usually laugh too, it’s still funny when I say it. Perfect. My scheme is working.”

She is inspired to create art by her love of gardening, bike riding, yoga, hiking and nature, those reasons plus her family, high lighting of course “her partner in time,” Tory. “My Everything. Together we all do our part to surprise and thrill as many people as is possible one painting at a time.”

Gratitude is where it’s at. Thank you everyone for helping to grow the glorious ripple this type of art creates. It’s important to be a light in the world. You matter. We all have opportunities to make choices every day are either in alignment with using less plus recycling more or they are not. Sometimes it’s overwhelming. She said “I just do the best I can every day and remember I am enough.”

“Nature inspires. It represents the truest essence of beauty. It has the power to influence people’s moods in ways no other subject matter does. To me it’s perfect. Growing up surrounded by the forest and mountains of the Adirondacks in upstate New York solidly routed my reverence with nature. It was very accessible to me and is where I spent most of my time and where I still feel closest to God. Fast forward about 20 years and wrap that up with my obsessions with; being different, vibrant color, movement, patterns, then sprinkle it with faux painting techniques and you’ve got a Meg Harper original. I believe vibrant colors influence our moods and make us feel good. I thoroughly enjoy bringing fun, laughter, joy, peace and happiness to the faces of people who see my paintings.” – Meg Harper

Don’t miss the opportunity to meet Meg and Tory in person at the only art show to benefit animal welfare the Red Rose Inspiration for Animals Show at 1405 West Highway 89A in West Sedona from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 and Sunday, Nov. 8 with free admission and live music performed.