Mountain Trails Gallery celebrates at their Annual Sculpture Show

Mountain Trails Gallery in Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village in Sedona is proud to present the “Annual Sculpture Show”, which opens with a reception on Friday, November 6, from 4-7 p.m.

Each year, Mountain Trails Gallery taps into its roots as a destination gallery for fine art sculpture and presents this hallmark exhibition which showcases new work by its group of award-winning artists. Each of these remarkable sculpture artists presents inspirational subjects and styles to convey their own personal experiences. A number of these artists speak in detail through their sculptures and others look for the simplicity of the message.

No matter the style, each artist hopes the viewer receives the message and completes the circle of communication. From wildlife to figurative to daily life subjects including Western as well as Native American life, these artists mark this show as a time to celebrate the fruits of their labor as they reflect on the complex, multi-faceted life of an artist working in three-dimensional media.

The gallery is honored to present an inspirational body of work by Arizona artist Deborah Copenhaver Fellows who brings out the rich story-telling history of ranching as well as the cowgirl / cowboy way of life. Raised on a cattle ranch, earning her marks as a rodeo barrel racer and wrangler, this distinguished award-winning sculptor remembers her past as well as the present as she depicts the life she continues to live with an enduring respect and honor. Sculpting the simplistic charm or the day to day activities of life on the ranch, often in an endearing way, she reaches into her own heart to convey a deep love of the West. In her bronze “Spun from the Fibers of the Earth” Fellows features the importance of weaving for the Athabaskan Hupa People, one of California’s earliest cultures. Here the artist captures multi-tasking by the culture with rich and authentic storytelling, as the burro is put to work with their woven carrying baskets and baby cradle.

Wildlife sculptor Bryce Pettit works at simplicity of composition, as he conveys the essence of his experiences with animal behavior. A remarkable limited-edition bronze by Pettit is his animated and detailed “Raven”, which sits atop a fence post and squawks. The incorporation of wire around the fence post and the ruffled feathers of the raven compels the viewer to take notice and listen for what he might have to say. Another favorite is his “Critical Angle” which depicts an eagle swooping down and catching a trout, while this sculptor uses the fine tips of the eagle’s wing, claws, and fish as a balancing base. Pettit sculpts a multitude of animals, insects, and birds, including the powerful North American mammals as well as the more uncommonly sculpted critters such as spiders, snakes, mice, bats, and desert lizards. This biologist turned sculptor is an award-winning installation artist as well as a sculptor of monuments.

Sedona artist Susan Kliewer continues to expand her new storytelling “Life on the Rez Series” with figures in everyday activities inspired by this artist’s connection and friendship with her Native American family and Northern Arizona neighbors. This award-winning artist’s love of Western history is revived in her colorful bronze re-patina of “Charlie and Monte” which depicts the famous artist Charles Marion Russell (1864-1926) as he sketches and paints with his beloved horse Monte by his side. Susan Kliewer’s recent bronze bust “Spirit Horse” is a tribute to the majestic portrayal of horses as noble companions in classical Greek and Roman equestrian art. Sensing a profound joy of life as well as a deep respect for doing what you love continues to bring collectors and admirers to this gallery to see what is next for this Western artist.

Wildlife artist Raymond Gibby brings his love of animals both large and small to this sculpture show with “Mr. Horny Toad” (2.5”H x 5.75”L) which actually weighs more than the actual lizard in real life. His elegant “Mourning Doves” (19”H x 11”W x 8”D) winding upward from branches and vines stands out as the patina color brings a peaceful beauty to this hopeful pair which is facing in opposite directions. Raymond Gibby has made his mark in the sculpture world with numerous public and private monument placements that include colleges, racing organizations, museums, cities, movie industry, and organizations including his 9-feet tall monument for the Philadelphia Eagles football team’s fan space.

More remarkable three-dimensional works will be a part of the celebration by wildlife sculptors Mark Edward Adams, Gary Lee Price, Sandy Scott, and Michael Trcic; western figurative works by Dustin Payne, CA, Scott Rogers, and Curt Mattson; new jewelry by Sandra Byland, Susan Adams, Joan Roberts, and Kim Yubeta, along with celebration bells by Michael Beals as well as tables and sculpture stands by Percy Warcloud Edwards.

The public is invited to attend the opening reception on Friday, November 6, from 4 to 7 pm at Mountain Trails Gallery located upstairs overlooking Patio de las Campanas in Tlaquepaque, 336 S.R. 179, Suite A201, Sedona.

The exhibition will continue through the month of November. For more information, contact the gallery at 928-282-3225 mountaintrailssedona.com