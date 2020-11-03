Movies and Mondays: Sedona Film Festival partners with Old Town Center for the Arts

Pat Schweiss considers himself a fan of alliteration.

It’s one reason why the executive director of the Sedona International Film Festival suggested Movies and Mondays the theme for SIFF’s new partnership with Old Town Center for the Arts.

Also, showing indie films the first day of the work week gives the festival – and OTCA – five days to promote the showings in the weekly local entertainment guide Kudos, Schweiss said.

A week ago, Schweiss said that plans were to show the first indie film at Old Town Center for the Arts on Nov. 9. Monday, both he and OTCA Co-Director William Eaton confirmed that they now plan for the first SIFF film to show at OTCA on Nov. 16.

Eaton explained that at first, OTCA will show films two Mondays each month. “We’ll get to each Monday (eventually) if the demand is there,” Eaton said. “And I believe it will be.”

“We want to extend people’s weekend,” Eaton continued. “Monday is a great day to see a film, to think about it, revel in it until the following Monday.”

Films will start at 7 p.m., Eaton said. Call Old Town Center for the Arts at 928-634-0940 or Sedona International Film Festival at 928-282-1177 for more information.

Thanks to about $12,000 in donations to SIFF and various donations to OTCA, the film festival’s newest cinematic venue has new speakers, sound system, mixing board and projection system.

“As wonderful as the sound has been at Old Town Center for the Arts, it’s even better now,” Schweiss said. “Cottonwood was our next logical outreach to grow more numbers.”

The past 13 years, Old Town Center for the Arts has been one of Cottonwood’s hotspots for live music, dance, theater and the occasional film. Now, with this partnership, film will become a more prominent part of the programming.

“We are delighted to bring movies to our local patrons,” Eaton said. “Until now, people have had to travel to Sedona or Flagstaff. SIFF has a great track record.”

Elena Bullard, one of the faces of OTCA, confirmed Monday that of the typical 140 seats available for events, about 37 is the new normal, at least for now.

