Red Rocks Music Festival presents world-acclaimed pianist Inna Faliks in ‘Dialogues’

Red Rocks Music Festival presents world-acclaimed pianist and head of piano area at UCLA, Inna Faliks, in “Dialogues”. This live concert with social-distancing guidelines will take place on November 15th, 2:30 pm at the Sedona Creative Life Center.

The program includes Mozart sonata No.4, K304 with violinist Moshe Bukshpan, Founder/Director of the Red Rocks Music Festival, Beethoven’s Fantasie Op.77, Maya Miro Johnson, Manuscripts, Don’t Burn for speaking pianist, written for Ms. Faliks, Liszt- Mephisto Waltz, A jazzy selection by Billy Childs, Pursuit, written for Inna Faliks, Ravel- Ondine from Gaspard de LA Nuit and Chopin’s Etude Op.25 #7, Nocturne Op. 27 No. 2 and Scherzo No. 1.

Why is the program called Dialogues? Inna Faliks explains: “The program explores the theme of pairs and dialogue between composers, people and epochs. Piano converses with violin, Mozart with Beethoven, Beethoven with Richard Danielpour, Ravel with Billy Childs and Chopin with Liszt.” Inna Faliks’s Reimagine Ravel and Beethoven project asked numerous acclaimed composers to respond to masterpieces of piano repertoire, and this program features two of this pairing- as well as other pairings of sound, character & style.

Highlights of the recent seasons include performances in Ravinia Festival and the National Gallery in DC, recital tours of China, with appearances in all the major halls such as Beijing Center for Performing Arts, Shanghai Oriental Arts Theater and Tianjin Grand Theater, as well as acclaimed performances at the Festival Intenacional de Piano in Mexico, in the Fazioli Series in Italy and in Israel’s Tel Aviv Museum, at Portland Piano Festival and with the Camerata Pacifica, with the modern dance troupe Bodytraffic at the Broad Stage Santa Monica, and Jacaranda Series in Los Angeles, where she performed Rzewski’s The People United Will Never Be Defeated.

Faliks has been featured on WQXR, WNYC, WFMT and many international television broadcasts, and has performed in many other major venues such as Carnegie Hall, Met Museum, Moscow’s Tchaikovsky hall, etc. She collaborates and premieres music by some of today’s most important composers such as Billy Childs, Richard Danielpour, Timo Andres and Clarice Assad.

She is known for her poetry-music series Music/Words, and has collaborated with many important poets. She regularly tours with her monologue-recital Polonaise- Fantasie, the Story of a Pianist, which tells the story of her immigration to the United States from Odessa. This has been recorded on Delos; other acclaimed recordings include all-Beethoven, and Rachmaninoff/Ravel/Pasternak discs for MSR Classics.

Upcoming recordings include Reimagine Beethoven and Ravel (9 world premieres) on Parma and the Master and Margarita project, with three world premieres and Liszt Sonata in b minor, on Sono Luminus. These programs will be performed nation-wide in 2020-2021. Faliks is also a writer – her article on China and classical music was recently published by the Washington Post. Inna Faliks is a Yamaha Artist, and is represented by John Gingrich Management.

If You Go ...

• What: Red Rocks Music Festival Presents World-Acclaimed Pianist Inna Faliks

• When: Sunday, November 15, 2:30 p.m.

• Where: Sedona Creative Life Center

• How Much: $36

• More Info: and to purchase tickets. redrocksmusicfestival.com

• Contact: redrocksmusic@gmail.com 602-402-4551

This live concert follows state & city social distancing guidelines: Facial mask is required.