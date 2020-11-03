Sammy Davis & Dan Vega heat up Bella Vita

He dances. He prances. He whirls and twirls and puts on a show people never forget.

Sammy Davis returns to the Bella Vita Ristorante stage Friday, Nov. 6, performing from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the restaurant’s outdoor patio stage.

Davis is one of Sedona’s most populer performing musicians, bringing a stage act to the restaurant honed from decades of playing all across Northern Arizona and the country as well.

He is flamboyant, engaging and gifted with a powerful and rich voice.

He sings his heart out, covering tunes made famous through the decades in almost every kind of musical genre, including Motown, Rock ‘n’ Roll and everything in between.

He changes costumes for each set and he keeps people dancing through the night.

On Saturday Nov. 7 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. it’s local troubadour Dan Vega once again sharing his marvelous talents with locals and visitors alike.

Dan is a consummate singer/songwriter with a golden voice and impeccable guitar playing skills. He plays and sings with passion that captivates audiences, forming a perfect backdrop to a night of fine dining and entertainment.

He is young, talented and also has a following of Sedona locals that come to his gigs every time he plays. His selection of songs spans the decades. His original tunes sparkle with creativity and depth.

Enjoy the music of Dan Vega and Sammy Davis this weekend while dining under the stars at Bella Vita Ristorante.

Social distancing is maintained. Patrons will have their temperature taken prior to seating. Masks are required to enter.

The restaurant is located at 6701 West State Route 89A.

For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit bellavitarestaurant.com or call 928-282-4540.