Upper Verde Valley says no to school district consolidation

VERDE VALLEY — With 98% of the precincts reporting, more than six of every 10 voters have said no to the proposed consolidation of the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school districts.

The 8 p.m. unofficial tallies from Yavapai County are based on about 118,000 of 165,000 ballots cast, a voter turnout of 71.2%.

Stephen Renard, treasurer of the anti-consolidation group Save Our Independent School Districts, said that Tuesday’s vote “shows a strong feeling toward independent government.”

“I’m pretty happy. I’m not going to lie,” Renard said. “I am honored to be part of a community that took the time to vote. It has been an honor to work with this community, their blood, sweat and tears, working on this. I couldn’t be more honored to call these people my colleagues and my friends.”

Renard said Tuesday that he appreciated the efforts of Andy Groseta and his pro-consolidation group Committee for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools to make positive change in the Upper Verde Valley school districts.

“If I were talking with Andy I’d tell him that ‘I know your heart’s in the right place,’” Renard said. “’I know this came from wanting more money in the classrooms. Let’s talk about better student achievement, let’s talk about getting more money in the classrooms. Although (consolidation) isn’t what the community wants, let’s talk about reaching those goals.’”

Groseta said Tuesday that although he is disappointed with the results of the vote, the pro-consolidation committee he helped form in 2018 raised awareness in the community.

“We put all the issues on the table, all the facts, and came up with some solutions,” Groseta said. “We respect the decision of the community. We’re disappointed, but the voters have spoken. Hopefully the districts will work more efficiently. That’s what it’s all about, providing better education.”

Voters in the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union districts are currently rejecting consolidation by a roughly 62-37 percent margin.

Almost 73% of Clarkdale-Jerome voters have rejected consolidation.

A successful consolidation of the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union districts would have required a favorable vote from each individual district.

Numerically, Cottonwood-Oak Creek voters rejected consolidation by a 7,189-4,373 margin.

Mingus Union voters have registered 7,217 No. votes with only 4,343 Yes votes being tallied.

In the Clarkdale-Jerome District, voters there rejected consolidation by a 1,278-470 margin.

While Clarkdale-Jerome was not part of the proposed consolidation, that district’s voters were asked if they wanted to be removed from the Mingus Union district.

The first round of election results from Yavapai County do not bode well for the prospect of a consolidated Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school district.

