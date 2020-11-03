Sedona celebrates Santa’s return from North Pole

Santa Claus is coming to town.

Actually, he’s coming to the Pavilion at Posse Grounds Park, 525 Posse Ground Road, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.

Online pre-registration is required, as attendance is limited for this year’s free festivities.

Things may look a little different this year, but nothing can put a damper on our holiday cheer. This unique event will consist of 12 family pods per 15-minutes.

Arrive during your registered 15 minutes, and be greeted by Stevie the Elf. You will be assigned a pod number, where you will be able to safely distance while waiting for your turn to visit with Santa Claus.

Children will be provided with an activity to keep them entertained while they wait. One at a time, pods will have a chance to visit with Santa while still maintaining physical distancing on the stage, providing for a great photo opportunity.

After visiting Santa, each child will receive a special treat bag that includes two crafts, a candy cane and hot chocolate to enjoy at home.

Space for this outdoor event allows for 12 family pods during each 15-minute time slot.

Online registration will open Nov. 23. Space is limited. Face masks will be required upon entering and exiting the event. Masks can be removed while in pod waiting area and during photo with Santa.