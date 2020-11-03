Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Crossing’ premiere Nov. 6-12

The Sedona International Film Festival will present the Northern Arizona premiere of the family film of the year “The Crossing” showing Nov. 6-12 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“The Crossing” was the closing night film at the recent Sedona International Film Festival, where it earned rave reviews from the sold-out audience. It has also won numerous top awards at several prestigious film festivals around the world.

You are never too small to make a big difference

“The Crossing” tells the story of the adventurous 10-year-old Gerda and her brother Otto, whose parents are in the Norwegian resistance movement during the Second World War. One day, just before Christmas in 1942, Gerda and Otto’s parents are arrested, leaving the siblings on their own. Following the arrest, they discover two Jewish children, Sarah and Daniel, hidden in a secret cupboard in their basement at home.

It is now up to Gerda and Otto to finish what their parents started: To help Sarah and Daniel flee from the Nazis cross the border to neutral Sweden and reunite them with their parents. Through snow-heavy forests, the four children flee from German soldiers. The goal is to get to Sweden. Life and death are on the line for their escape. Fortunately, the good helpers meet along the way. But who can they really trust?

Confidence, loyalty, courage

“The Crossing” is a film about the confidence, uncompromising loyalty and great courage you can find in even the youngest of children. It is a film of trust and friendship, of fear and of great courage in young people.

“The Crossing” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Nov. 6-12. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 6, 7 and 8; and 7 p.m. on Monday and Thursday, Nov. 9 and 12.



Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.