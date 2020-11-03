The Sedona Women Presents ‘A Postcard History of Sedona and Oak Creek Canyon’

The Sedona Women continues its 20-year tradition of “Making a Difference” when it presents “A Postcard History of Sedona and Oak Creek Canyon” at this month’s virtual program meeting -- Nov. 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. via Zoom.

Village of Oak Creek resident and TSW member, Victoria Clark, will present a contemporary history of the area through a tour of her amazing post card collection. Victoria has been collecting postcards since 1998. In 2002 and 2004, she was president of the Arizona Postcard Club.

Her presentation will be based on her fourth and latest book, Sedona and Oak Creek Canyon.

Victoria has built her history around her collection of 4,000 Arizona postcards.

Victoria grew up in Tucson and is a lifelong Arizonan. A graduate of University of Arizona, she taught writing and literature at Pima College in Tucson. She and her husband, Mike, moved to Sedona in 2000, where she became active in five local historical societies and International Questers, an organization dedicated to the study of antiques and the restoration and preservation of historical sites across the United States and Canada. She began speaking and writing about Arizona history to share the many stories of Arizona’s unique landscape and historical characters.

Victoria has written poetry and short stories about what life was like in Tucson in the early 1950’s. Her first book, How Arizona Sold its Sunshine Historical Hotels of Arizona, was published in 2004, and A Journey through Northern Arizona was published in 2008. A Journey through Southern Arizona was released in 2009.

To register for this virtual event visit www.thesedonawomen.com, click on the “Events and Programs” tab, and find “November Program-Sedona History.”

The Sedona Women is proud to be celebrating 20 years of “Making A Difference.” In honor of the 20th Anniversary, this season’s programs will highlight the talents and accomplishments of its many dedicated members. Monthly program meetings will continue to take place every second Wednesday but will convene virtually until it is deemed safe for in-person gatherings. All meetings are open to the public.

The Sedona Women is an apolitical 501(c)(3) organization that respects the diversify of its members and the inclusivity of our community.