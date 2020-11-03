Tommy Rocks: 4 New CDs & 4 New Singles

One of the greatest losses we have suffered this year is the loss of gathering to hear live music.

While many of us love to dance and sing along with our friends to our favorite bands, it is the musicians themselves who have the most fun at the show; all musicians share a deep, deep love for music, and they become performers because of this.

Music becomes a part of the very fabric of their lives, both on stage and off stage; music is both their weakness and their strength. So with the loss of shows, what has happened to your favorite local musicians?

During this pandemic, nearly every musician has lost not only their jobs and income, but also their creative and emotional outlet: playing live shows in front of their friends and fans.



Some musicians have had to get ‘real jobs’ in order to pay their rent, some have relied on living off what little savings they have put aside, and some have lost all.

Local musician and music store owner Tommy Anderson, aka ‘Tommy Rocks’, has instead been hard at work making lemons into lemonade.

Shortly after the onset of the pandemic, Tommy realized that it was the perfect time to record new original music. After releasing four - yes, four - CDs in 2019, you would think that Tommy would want to take a break during the pandemic.

Last year was a great year for Tommy: on top of getting married and buying a house in 2019, he also performed 100+ shows and produced and released five CDs (he also produced a 5th CD last year for singer/songwriter Rosemary Tracy). His four latest CDs show off Tommy’s eclectic range in musical styles.

He first released “OvO 2.0 : Live from Jerome”, featuring NYC guitarist Joe Berger. OvO is Tommy’s high-energy rock band, and the CD was recorded last July at The Spirit Room.



Next came a Country & Americana CD called “Bill Bassett & Tommy Anderson: Live from the Grasshopper Grill”, recorded with Arizona Country Hall of Fame inductee Bill Bassett on pedal steel guitar.



Later last fall Tommy then released “Tommy Rocks! (The Ukulele)”, comprised of eight original ukulele songs along with four bonus tracks (Tommy is the founder of the Jerome Ukulele Orchestra, and is regarded as one of the best ukulele players in the state).



Lastly, in December 2019, Tommy released his 4th CD of the year: named “2020”, the CD is a collection of adult pop and rock songs along with hard-driving electric rock.

During the past four months, Tommy has recorded and released four new singles: he feels that these are some of the finest songs that he’s written, and is eager to get them out on the worldwide stage.

His first release this summer is a “happy” COVID-19 song called “All Alone Together”; Tommy plays all of the instruments, with local favorite Gabriel Rhodes playing drums.



His second release is a song called “Harmony” describing the need for us all to again get along with our neighbors, singing how in the past “ everybody got along, just like the notes in a song ...”.



His third release this summer is “Nothing But Time”, a country song about loneliness, featuring Bill Bassett on pedal steel guitar. His latest song is a sweet country love ballad about falling out of love, again featuring Bill Bassett on pedal steel guitar, Gabriel Rhodes on drums and Tommy on guitar, bass, mandolin and vocals.

Tommy’s latest CDs and singles are available for free download (donations greatly appreciated) at his website www.TommyRocks.NET. He has also been busy releasing his music worldwide; you can listen to Tommy Anderson on Amazon Music (say, “Alexa, play Tommy Anderson”), iTunes, Spotify and more. Autographed CDs are available both online and at his shows.

You can also find Tommy’s performance schedule at TommyRocks.net. Tommy has been keeping fairly busy performing socially-distanced home concerts. Until this pandemic passes, home concerts may be the only way to safely experience live music.

You can also book Tommy online through his website, as well as check out his photos, bio and videos.

This article is dedicated to the memory of Danny Foster, who was one of the most ardent music fans in the area. You could see Danny dancing at nearly every show, and he passionately supported live music. Danny’s picture is now on the wall at the Spirit Room in Jerome in his honor.