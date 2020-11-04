Hundreds of thousands of Arizona ballots still must be counted

PHOENIX - Arizona's potential to have an outsized impact on the presidential race is strengthened by the number of ballots in the state still left to be counted.

Figures Wednesday afternoon from the Secretary of State's Office show there are at least 540,000 ballots that have yet to be tallied.

And whether they change the outcome of any of the races depends on whether the choices made by the people who cast these yet-to-be counted ballots are any different than those that already have been run through the tabulating machines.

Of what's left, about 362,000 of these are from Maricopa County. That compares with the more than 1.7 million votes in that county that already had been counted late Wednesday.

Another more than 46,000 are in Pima County out of nearly 460,000 tallied.

The balance are in the state's rural counties. But Murphy Hebert, aide to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, said some counties like Mohave, Cochise and Apache, have not passed along how many untallied ballots they have.

It is those kind of numbers that have Gov. Doug Ducey telling people that it remains too early to declare that Joe Biden is the first Democrat to get a majority here since Bill Clinton outpolled Republican Bob Dole in 1996.

One issue is how many of the uncounted votes are those that were cast on Election Day.

Statewide, Biden had more than 200,000 more votes than Trump among those who cast early ballots. But of the more than 370,000 votes counted so far that were made at polling places, Trump was leading by a margin of close to 2-1.

The latest data dump from Maricopa County about 7 p.m. on Wednesday helped the president.

Out of the nearly 74,000 new votes, nearly 44,000 went to Trump. But it remains unclear whether there are enough uncounted ballots -- and enough of those trending toward the incumbent -- to overcome Biden's lead.

The margin between Democrat Mark Kelly and Republican incumbent Martha McSally in the statewide senate race was larger, with the challenger leading by about 145,000 votes out of more than 2.6 million cast.

In both races, though, the margin of support for the leader has been more or less steady throughout the counting. That likely reduces the chances that the yet-to-be-counted votes will change the ultimate outcome.

That, however, is not the case in the down-ballot legislative races where the lead has gone back and forth -- and where the margin of victory for the apparent winner is a lot thinner.

In the LD 6 House race, for example, which stretches from Flagstaff through northeast Arizona, Democrat Coral Evans was fewer than 300 votes behind Republican Brenda Barton. And in LD 21 in the Sun City and Peoria area, incumbent Republican Kevin Payne was leading Democrat Kathy Knecht by just 44 votes.

Garrick Taylor, spokesman for the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, also is hanging his hat on the uncounted ballots to turn the tide that, up until now, has shown consistent voter support for a 3.5% tax surcharge on the incomes of the richest Arizonans. That measure at last count was winning by more than 135,000 votes.

Also close is the race for the three seats on the Arizona Corporation Commission, with Republican Jim O'Connor, running fourth out of the six contenders, fewer than 10,000 votes behind Democrat Bill Mundell.

