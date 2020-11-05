Arizona confirms 2,000+ new COVID cases for first time since July

For the first time since July 21, Arizona has documented more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day.

The state’s Department of Health Services confirmed 2,135 new cases of coronavirus along with 28 deaths in the Wednesday-to-Thursday reporting cycle.

Thursday’s numbers push the state’s daily average for both cases and deaths well above what Arizona experienced in September and August. It is more than double over September’s average for daily cases.

Cumulatively since testing began in January, ADHS has documented 252,768 cases and 6,087 deaths.



Arizona’s cumulative positive-test ratio is holding steady at 9.6%. Arizona hospital intensive care unit bed capacity is at 86%.

COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October.

-So for in November, 5,294 cases and 106 deaths

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month:

-May, 415 new cases each day.

-June, 2,130 new cases each day.

-July, 2,997 new cases each day.

-August, 816 cases each day.

-September, 545 cases each day.

-October, 910 cases each day.

-So for in November, 1,323 cases each day.

Arizona has not come close to duplicating the single-day high of 5,416 cases reported June 29. Not since July 9 has the state had 4,000 or more new cases in a 24-hour reporting period. July 15 was the last time the state reported 3,000 cases in a single day.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Thursday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 4,337 of the state’s 6,087 deaths. There have been 959 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (57%).

Location of cases

While Maricopa County continues to dominate the state’s concentration of COVID-19 cases with 162,958 since testing began, Arizona currently is seeing a spike in cases in every county in the state.

Current cumulative caseload totals in Arizona include”

-Pima County has 29,456 cases.

-Yuma County, 14,219 cases.

-Pinal County, 12,510 cases.

-Navajo County, 6,665 cases.

-Coconino County, 5,606 cases.

-Mohave County, 4,596 cases

-Apache County, 4,066 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 2.15 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio currently standing at 9.6%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (120,298), with 349 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 28,911 times with 4,337 deaths.

See www.azdhs.gov.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 9.58 million Thursday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 234,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and as many as 150 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

There are an estimated 48.3 million cases worldwide, with 1.23 million deaths and 32 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

Nov. 4, 250,633 cases

Aug. 27, 200,139 cases

July 22, 150,609 cases

July 6 101,441 cases

July 3 91,858 cases

July 1 84,092 cases

June 27 70,051 cases

June 25 63,030 cases

June 21 52,390 cases

June 17 40,924 cases

June 11 31,264 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 8 10,526 cases

May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases

April 24 6,045 cases

April 20 5,064 cases

April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases

April 4 2,019 cases

March 30 1,157 cases

Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case