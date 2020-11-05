Babbott doesn’t see path to victory for himself in House LD6

FLAGSTAFF – While the independent candidate in House Legislative District 6 no longer sees a path to victory, he is still pleased.

Art Babbott, a former Coconino County Supervisor and Flagstaff City Council member, had 35,584 votes, as of Thursday at 9:30 a.m., in the LD6 race, with votes still being counted. That puts him behind Democrat Coral Evans and Republicans Walt Blackman and Brenda Barton, with only the top two finishers earning seats in the House. Babbott’s vote total gives him 19.68% of the 180,793 votes tallied so far.

Ballots are still being counted, and while Babbott expects a bump from his home county, Coconino, in late tabulations, he doesn’t think he’ll win a seat. Blackman leads the way with 51,334 votes, or 28.39%, followed by Barton at 47,071 (26.04%) and Evans at 46,804 (25.89%).

Evans has taken 25,772 of the 74,263 votes cast so far in Coconino County.

On the Yavapai County side of LD6, both Barton and Blackman have more slightly more than 15,000 votes, but Evans is right behind them at 14,635. Babbott has received 10,198 votes in Yavapai County so far. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were still 8,200 early ballots left to be counted in the county.

“I think there’s a path for Coral, but not for me,” Babbott said Thursday morning. “I think the next best thing to getting an independent into the legislature would be to keep the House balanced. It will make both sides work harder to create real solutions to state problems.”

Babbott, who is from the New England region, said he has long shared some of the views of Bernie Sanders, the longtime Vermont senator and two-time presidential candidate. He said he thinks it’s ironic he was chastised in a Republican TV and Internet ad that used a clip of him introducing and hugging Sanders, for it is the dark money that fuels such ads that makes politics unable to “break out of the box built around our political system.”

“There is so much dark money from out of state that gets voters cowering in a corner, forced to choose between two parties,” Babbott said. “Bernie and I don’t agree on all the paths forward, but we definitely point out the predetermined two-party problems in the same way. There’s a structural disadvantage to any type of risk-taking.”

Babbott said he is the only candidate who showed up to all of the scheduled candidate forums.

“That’s like a job interview,” Babbott said. “Imagine if you could skip a job interview and still get hired.”

Babbott said the process must be changed so that candidates can get information directly to voters. He said social media and technology help, but the channeling and messaging influenced by parties make those conversations cumbersome. Babbott would like to see ranked-choice voting instituted across Arizona.

“It’s difficult to bridge the divides,” Babbott said. “But I was glad to see we made a case, this year, for some new ideas.”