Community events and announcements: Nov. 6, 2020

Nov. 8 Chili Cook-off benefits Cottonwood Library children’s programs

Plan now to attend the ninth annual Chili Cook-off from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8 at Burning Tree Cellars, 1040 N. Main St., Cottonwood.

Get your recipe ready and enjoy a little friendly competition. Proceeds support Cottonwood Public Library’s Children’s Programs.

Cost is $10 to enter your chili, $5 to taste and judge.

If you can’t attend it but you’d like to donate, send your donation to Burning Tree Cellars, 1040 N. Main St., Cottonwood, AZ 86326. Please mark your donation in the memo “Bookmarks Program.”

Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you.

Sunset Drive traffic restrictions begin Nov. 9

On Nov. 9, city of Sedona contractor Banicki Construction Company will begin the Sunset Drive Crossing Drainage Improvements Project, and because of this, through late March, Sunset Drive will be closed between South Monte Verde Drive and the Sunset Park entrance.

Sunset Park will remain open during the project. Detour signage will direct traffic around this work zone via South Monte Verde Drive to Shelby Drive.

All areas south of the project area will remain accessible by using Shelby Drive.

This project involves construction of a concrete arch culvert and wingwalls with a 20-foot wide by eight-foot high opening. The project includes asphalt removal and replacement with new curb and gutter to be constructed along the west side of the roadway.

A 10-foot wide, earth-toned concrete shared use path will be constructed along the west side of Sunset Drive to make a connection between the existing sidewalks at South Monte Verde Drive and Sunset Park. The project also includes construction of surface and subsurface drainage improvements.

Finally, the project will incorporate some traffic calming strategies to reduce vehicular speeds in this area of Sunset Drive.

This project is expected to take five months to complete. The contractor will be responsible for traffic control signage and will be working with the Postmaster to ensure uninterrupted service to the mailboxes located at the intersection of Sunset Drive and South Monte Verde Drive.

For more information regarding the Sunset Drive Crossing Drainage Improvements Project, contact David Peck, associate engineer, city of Sedona Public Works Department at DPeck@SedonaAZ.gov.

Verde Valley Military Service Park hosts Veterans Day event

At noon, Wednesday, Nov. 11, color guard from local military organizations will replace the Army, Navy, Marine, Air Force, Coast Guard, MIA-POW and State of Arizona flags presently flying over the Verde Valley Military Service Park.

The U.S. Flag will then be lowered, folded, and retired. At 1 p.m., the Camp Verde Cavalry will present the new United States flag, to be raised and flown until Memorial Day, 2021.

The public is invited to witness the ceremony as we honor America's veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.

The Verde Valley Military Service Park is located at 100 Brian Mickelsen Parkway, Cottonwood, adjacent to Garrison Park and just northwest of the Cottonwood Public Library.

Monuments to the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, and Coast Guard are inscribed with more than 400 names recognizing those citizens of the Verde Valley area who have honorably served in the United States Military.

Additional park features include sections dedicated to the USO” and Rosie the Riveter, bronze sculptures and a rose garden.

The public is welcome and asked to please adhere to CDC guidelines regarding social distancing guidelines and wear a mask if possible.

Please bring your own seating, water will be available. Anyone who may be sick is asked to please stay home and Verde Valley Military Service Park us on Facebook, where event photos will be posted.

El Valle Artist Association meets Nov. 12

El Valle Artist Association (EVAA) will hold its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Pine Shadows Club House, 2050 W. State Route 89A, Cottonwood.



If you are an artist or interested in the arts, come to the meeting. The meeting includes a business session and an art demo.

This month Jette Monahan will be doing a demo on Get to know your paints, and how to mix them to get the colors you want. Monahan moved to Cottonwood in 2018.

We ask that you bring your own snack and drinks (nothing to share) and wear a mask. The tables will be set up for social distancing and cleaning protocols are in place.

EVAA artists have the opportunity to show their work at the Cottonwood Library, Northern Arizona Rehab Center on Willard Street and Foothills Bank when it reopens.

El Valle is proud to serve artists in the Verde Valley, and welcomes new members and guests to our meetings to become active members.

For more information, visit elvalleartists.org or email elvallepresam13@gmail.com.

Music in the Stacks at Camp Verde Library

The next Music in the Stacks is at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 in Camp Verde Community Library's Terracotta Room.

A free monthly concert series, Music in the Stacks is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona. There are 4-6 different performers during the show, with a rotating variety each month.

November's concert features Christy Fisher, Mike McReynolds, Tony Cook and Gary Simpkins.

These free concerts will continue the second Thursday of every month at the same time and location.

Special precautions have been taken to ensure everyone’s health and safety, including extensive cleaning and sanitizing, arranging the seating to allow for social distancing, and keeping the rear doors open for the duration of the concert. As a reminder, masks are also required in the library.

Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Learn about Yavapai College programs and resources

Yavapai College invites all community members to learn more about the academic offerings and student resources provided by the institution during a live, online virtual open house on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon.

With an eye toward helping to inform potential students and parents ahead of spring semester—with classes starting on Tuesday, Jan. 19—the event is free.

Register for this informative and interactive session by going online to yc.edu/openhouse.



Those attending the open house can expect an opening welcome from Yavapai College President Dr. Lisa Rhine, followed by sessions in which attendees can hear from the faculty members and about specific academic programs.



There will be a question and answer session with YC admissions, enrollment, and retention advisors; a period to learn more about scholarships, financial aid, and other ways that students and parents can help pay for college; and a student panels discussion to hear about and from current YC students and their experiences at the college.



Finally, an admissions and advising roundtable will help potential students connect with YC’s enrollment and admissions experts to learn more about what’s needed to apply to Yavapai College and how to register for classes.

Register for the Nov. 14 virtual open house online at yc.edy/openhouse.

For questions about the admissions process at YC, email ycadmissions@yc.edu or call 928-717-7777.

Camp Verde Library talks race in America with Rowdy Duncan

Join Camp Verde Community Library online at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 for a free FRANK Talk about race in America.

Rowdy Duncan from Phoenix College will present the program via an online Zoom meeting co-hosted by Zack Garcia from Camp Verde Community Library.



A brief recorded video introduction is followed by a live interactive discussion with Duncan. Participants must register to attend the event at conta.cc/3mBqsPc or at the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/campverdelibrary and clicking on Events. There is a limit of 30 participants.

FRANK Talks is an interactive community conversation program from Arizona Humanities in partnership with the Arizona State Library, Archives, and Public Records.

Attendees discuss issues of local and national importance. FRANK Talks encourage participants to weigh facts, provide the opportunity to put them in context, and consider different points of view.

Learn more about FRANK Talks at azhumanities.org.

For any questions, contact librarian Zack Garcia at 928-554-8390 or Zachary.Garcia@campverde.az.gov.

Holiday Boutique returns to Sedona United Methodist Church

Sedona United Methodist Church will present an outdoor holiday boutique on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the church’s main parking lot, 110 Indian Cliffs Road.

There will be more than 15 artists and crafters from the church's congregation as well as members of the community participating in the sale.

Items will include metal stamped ornaments, functional clay pottery, beaded necklaces, stained glass accent pieces, decorated gourds, goat milk soaps and hand sewn fiber arts.

There will also be many holiday food treats available including homemade breads, prickly pear jam, jellies, snack mixes and fudge. There will be something for everyone on your Christmas list.

The boutique will feature many of Sedona’s most talented artists including Claudia Cooke, Pattie Hodel, Morna Paule, Carol Redenbaugh, Marjorie Schwartz, Diane Huston, Angela Maiorano, Kathy Roth, Nancy Sheffert, Diane Smith, Joyce Killebrew Barnett, Anny Vicente and the Sedona UMC Crafters.

The Sedona UMC Crafters will offer “The Story of our Cross” pendants and magnets for sale. These handmade crosses are a small replica of the cross found in the church’s sanctuary. Each cross is hand painted and has a numbered series. The pendants have an adjustable cord and the magnets can be worn or displayed.

This year’s sale will be held outdoors, rain or shine. COVID-19 protocols will be observed, including physical distancing and everyone is asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Donations from the sale will benefit the Outreach Ministries at the church. For more information, call 928-282-1780 or visit sedonaumc.org.

Positions available on multiple Cottonwood commissions

The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants to fill seats on multiple volunteer boards, to be appointed by the City Council.

There is one seat on the Planning and Zoning Commission for a partial term, set to expire Feb. 5, 2022. All seven commission members must live within the incorporated city limits.

The Commission is responsible for the review of land use proposals (conditional use permits, zoning, subdivisions, code amendments and other special planning projects), as well as issues pertaining to architectural style, building design/materials, colors, landscaping, signs, etc.

Preference will be given to applicants with a design-related background, training or experience, including architecture, landscape architecture, interior design, planning, fine arts, etc. The Commission typically meets once a month, but may meet as needed as part of a public hearing process. Ongoing attendance is essential.

Completed applications must be submitted to the Human Resources office no later than 3 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 13. For further information about the Commission, please contact Scott Ellis in the Community Development Department at 928-634-5505 ext. 3321.

The Council is also seeking candidates to fill two seats on its Personnel Board. These seats are for two-year terms that will expire on Dec. 31, 2022.

The five-member board is made up of two citizens at-large, who are appointed by the Council, and three city employees, elected by the employees of the city, who all serve two-year terms.

The purpose of the board is to hear appeals of employees’ grievances, disciplinary actions, and dismissals in accordance with city policy and the policies set forth in the city’s employee manual.

The board is also active in employee recognition programs.

Lastly, the Council is also seeking applicants to fill one partial seat on its Historic Preservation Commission for a partial term that expires March 22, 2023. The Commission consists of seven members, five of whom shall be residents of the city.

The two members sought need not be residents of the city, but must have substantial ties to Cottonwood,, such as owning real property, owning a business, employment within the city limits, or other factors deemed relevant by the City Council.

Professional experience in the fields of architecture, planning, history, archaeology, or construction is highly desired, but not required. The Commission works in an advisory capacity on matters relating to historic preservation, works to increase the public awareness of the values of historic preservation efforts, assists in developing procedures to protect and enhance historic resources, and maintains a historic preservation plan for the city.

The Commission also reviews development within historic districts, maintains the local historic properties inventory and assists with designating historic landmarks for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

For information about the Commission, call Jim Padgett in the Community Development Department at 928-634-5505, ext. 3320.

Cottonwood residents interested in serving the community are encouraged to consider applying for one of these positions.

Commission applications are available at the Human Resources Office, 816 N. Main Street, by calling 928-340-2713, or online at cottonwoodaz.gov/368/Volunteer-Opportunities.

Have college cook your turkey

CLARKDALE - Be the smartest turkey on the block this year by ordering your Thanksgiving dinner from the students of Yavapai College’s Culinary Arts Program.

Order a Thanksgiving dinner from Yavapai College by Nov. 13, and the dinner will be cooked by students under expert, guided instruction from accomplished chefs.

“This is a great opportunity for our students to hone their culinary skills while providing a valuable service to residents, especially during such a hectic time of year,” said Chef Robert Barr, Director of the Yavapai College Culinary Arts Program.

“Ordering options include a 12-15 pound slow-roasted or hickory and apple-smoked turkey dinner with side dishes, and a pumpkin pie and brown butter apple tart for dessert,” explained Tim Diesch in a college announcement on Thursday.

Yavapai College’s award-winning Southwest Wine Center will be offering two vintages for the holiday feast: a Viognier and a Tempranillo, crafted by students in the college’s Winemaking Program.

Those interested can place their order online at www.yc.edu/thanksgiving. Orders must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13.



Two pickup dates and locations are available for orders: Monday, Nov. 23, at the Verde Valley Campus (601 Black Hills Drive in Clarkdale) from 5-7 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 24 at the Sedona Center (4215 Arts Village Drive in Sedona), also from 5-7 p.m.

For questions, email ycculinary@yc.edu

--Vyto Starinskas

Verde River Friends are beneficiaries of sales of late artist’s work

The Friends of the Verde River benefit from sales of the artwork by the late Noel Burgbacher Jordan.

By making a purchase from the website noelburgbacherjordan.com, supporters of The Friends of the Verde River can help fund the many projects the nonprofit organization takes on.

A Southwestern artist and longtime lover of the Verde River, Jordan created wooden panel paintings, pen and pencil illustrations and more

All proceeds from the sales of her art go directly to the Friends of the Verde River.

For more information, see verderiver.org.

iTrek replaces Trek for Tech in 2020

The seventh annual Trek for Tech, sponsored by Friends of Beaver Creek Library looks a little different this year, thanks to the pandemic. It has a new name, a new date and a new format. But it still benefits the Beaver Creek Public/School Library and there’s still time to join the fun.

The deadline to be guaranteed a t-shirt has passed but if you register between now and Nov. 5, you will be entered in the drawing for great prizes, including $100 cash, Oakcreek Country Club Golf packages, Out of Africa tickets, and gift cards from local restaurants.

Beginning in 2014, our Trek for Tech event has been a traditional fun run, on a specific date, at a specific time, and a specific route.



This year you can take your own personalized iTrek, any time, any place, before Nov. 7. You can walk, run, bike, swim, kayak, ride a horse, ski, hot air balloon, go for a drive or even read a book about such activities.

Email a photo or video and a short description of your iTrek to bonnie@bbest.com and you’ll be added to the 2020 iTrek’s Imagine Your Story. We’ll share all stories and hold the drawing for prizes via Zoom on Nov. 7.

To register, or for more information, visit trekfortech.com. Or contact Judy at 928-567-4648.

Girls on the run

Girls on the Run of Northern Arizona’s end-of-the-season K Your Way celebration will be 100% virtual to accommodate the changing and unpredictable circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information and registration can be found at gotrna.org/5k.

Everyone can participate and find your happy pace that might be running or biking a 5k (3.1 miles), a one-mile walk/run or a 45 minute dance party. Run, walk, roll, bike, dance, jump, find what works for you and keep moving forward.

All season our teams have been meeting twice each week in a safe virtual space, with lessons delivered by trained coaches that have mirrored the in-person Girls on the Run or Heart & Sole program.

The virtual programming has included physical activity and social-emotional learning, providing girls with an opportunity to still build meaningful connections with their peers and caring adult role models.

The curriculum has included three parts: valuing ourselves, establishing healthy relationships, and understanding how to connect with and shape the world at large. For example, an early lesson focused on identifying and processing emotions, a skill that is critically important these days.

The 100% virtual K Your Way event will be on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 9 a.m. Register at gotrna.org/5k.

YCCHS conducting COVID-19 survey

Yavapai County Community Health Services is conducting a survey for the county’s residents to assess the numbers of people interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.



This survey will help determine how much vaccine to order to take care of our communities.

Visit surveymonkey.com/r/YavapaiVaccine to participate. The survey is also on the YCCHS webpage, yavapai.us/chs.

Spring chickens gathering

From 10 a.m. until noon, come to Camp Verde Community Library the first Wednesday of every month for historical storytelling led by Jane Goddard.



Relive the past, and share your stories over coffee and donuts in the Founders Room, located upstairs by the fireplace. This gathering is for those who have a history in the Verde Valley, or want to learn more about the old way of life.

We’re not old timers, we’re spring chickens.

Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, call 928-554-8391.

Toys for Tots collecting new, non-wrapped toys for needy children

The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys each October, November and December, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community.

Toys for Tots & the Verde Valley Marine Corp League ask that you drop toys off at Toys for Tots boxes located throughout the Verde Valley. Visit cottonwood-az.toysfortots.org for a list of Verde Valley locations. The toys will be collected on Dec. 4.

The Toys for Tots Program believes that every child deserves a little Christmas, and we are asking you to help us send the needy children of our community a message of hope this Christmas through the gift of a new toy.

Catholic Charities Community Outreach comes to Camp Verde Library

Join Catholic Charities Community Outreach in the Camp Verde Community Library’ Key Lime Room between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3 to learn about veterans services, housing issues, mental health services, and other available community resources.

The library has provided room accommodations for social distancing and sanitization.



This program will continue the first Tuesday of every month at the same time and location.

Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, call 928-554-8380.

Lunch Wednesday at Camp Verde American Legion

From noon until 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Post 93 Camp Verde American Legion Auxiliary serves lunch at the legion, 286 S. 3rd St.

Lunch is open to the public. Cost is $6 and includes lunch and dessert, as well as a soda or water.

Menu changes each week, so call the post at 928-567-6154 to find out what is going to be served.

Cottonwood's annual Christmas Parade

Cottonwood's 66th annual Christmas Parade is scheduled Saturday, Dec. 5. This year’s theme is “Arizona Dreamin,” so put on your creative hats of all things Arizona that you dream of and come be a part of this truly hometown tradition. There will be floats, dancers, horses and much, much more.

Prizes are awarded for Best Parade Theme, Best Commercial Float, Best Community Spirit and Best Marching/Walking Groups.

Registration is going on now. The early registration discount will disappear on Nov. 1, so do not delay. Non-Profit applicants are $10 and Commercial applicants are $25 until the end of October. After that Non-profits will be $20 and Commercial will be $40. This is a fun and effective way to get your organization or business recognized as a part of our great community.

You may pick up an application at the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce offices, 849 Cove Parkway, Cottonwood, or go online to CottonwoodChamberAZ.org where you may register and pay. Registering online is faster and that is important because your position in the line-up is dependent on the order of registration.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Starting from the parking lot at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, it will travel east on Cherry Street, turn left on Main Street and continue north all the way into Old Town Cottonwood. Bundle up, bring your chairs, and experience a true home town Christmas Parade.

There are floats, fancy cars including one covered with toys, mountain men in authentic dress, dogs, horses, pigs, lambs, dancers, old tractors, fire trucks and much, much more!

Please contact the Chamber at info@cottonwoodchamberaz.org or call the Chamber of Commerce offices at 928-634-7593.

Clarkdale board and commission vacancies

Clarkdale residents are invited to make a difference in their community and help guide the future of the town by volunteering and applying for board and commission vacancies.

There are two positions on the Design Review Board and one on the Municipal Property Corporation.

The only qualification for applicants is that they must reside within town limits.

Boards and commissions usually meet once per month, but can meet more or less often depending on town business. A description of boards and commissions is posted on the website clarkdale.az.gov.

Applications may be downloaded from the website as well, and are also available at the Administration Building, 39 N. Ninth St., Clarkdale.

Return completed applications to MaryEllen.dunn@clarkdale.az.gov. Call 928-639-2453 with questions.

Windmill Park Farmers Market open through December

The Windmill Park Farmers Market in Cornville is open through December.

Located at 9550 Cornville Road, come to the market to shop for fresh local organic foods along the creek, under the trees, in the cool grass of a beautiful park.

Windmill Park Farmers Market is held Mondays from 2 p.m. until dusk.

Eight-week YC classes available

Yavapai College will offer a variety of eight-week classes to help students catch up, get ahead or even launch a new life direction.

The nearly 100 classes will offer something for the lifelong learner.

A list of eight-week classes is at yc.edu/v6/marketing/pages/eight-week-classes.html.

Wanted: Hi-Lo Yearbooks

Did you or someone in your family attend Mingus Union High School in Jerome?

Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum is seeking copies of the Hi-Lo yearbooks dated 1959 to 1972.

“Though the school was located in Jerome, sports were practiced and played in Clarkdale,” said Michael Lindner, CHSM president. “That makes them relevant to Clarkdale.”

CHSM would like to borrow any of the issues not currently in the collection. The property will not be harmed in any way. It will be returned to the owner after it is scanned.

To help, call 928-649-1198 or email info@clarkdalemuseum.org.

Visitors can peruse copies of the Clarkdale High School Alchemist (1920-1950) and the Hilltopper (1952-1957) by visiting the CHSM website at clarkdalemuseum.org.

Yappy Hour returns

The City of Sedona’s Parks and Recreation Department has brought back Yappy Hour on Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. on the multi-use field in Posse Grounds Park.

This is the opportunity for your four-legged friend to run and socialize with other dogs. Per city code and park rules, dogs are not allowed on the athletic fields and are required to be on a leash, but during Yappy Hour, participants get to bend those rules.

If there is a high volume of violators using the fields during non-program hours, or participants are not following COVID-19 protocols, this program will be discontinued.

For more information and to review the rules in full detail, visit sedonaaz.gov/parks.

Art classes offered at Muse Gallery in Old Town

Just for the fun of it. Art classes available at the Muse Gallery in Old Town Cottonwood are now available through virtual or in-person classes.

Try wine glass painting, mandalas, or alcohol ink.

Visit the-muse-gallery.com/events or on Facebook: @OTCMuseGallery.

Also Saturdays at 3 p.m. on Facebook Live, each week, see a new artist in house or in their studio, talking about their art and techniques.

Montezuma Well needs volunteers

The National Park Service is looking for several dedicated local volunteers to help with visitor programming at Montezuma Well National Monument, 5525 Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock, off Forest Service Road 618. If you have ever wanted to share your appreciation for Montezuma Well with visitors from near and far, this is your chance.

National Park Service will offer training opportunities in August with plans to reopen Montezuma Well in September.

Staff, volunteers and visitors are encouraged to wear a mask and maintain six feet of social distancing at all times. The monument’s Outlet and Swallet trails will remain closed and one-way traffic will be encouraged to facilitate social distancing.

National Park Service is looking for dedicated, local community members to contribute on a regular schedule. The position may include long periods of time standing, sitting, or walking the trail. You may be positioned inside or outside for extended periods of time. You may be asked to lift items weighing as much as 40 pounds.

National Park Service asks for a minimum four-hour weekly commitment. Positions are available from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. or from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can apply online at nps.gov/moca/getinvolved/volunteer.htm or request an application by emailing krystina_isaac@nps.gov.

You can also pick up a paper application at Montezuma Castle National Monument or at the Camp Verde headquarters, 527 S. Main St. Ask for Whitney.

For more information, call 928-567-3322, extension zero, or visit nps.gov/moca.

Food boxes available at Manzanita for Verde Valley seniors

Qualifying Verde Valley seniors (age 60 and older) can receive monthly food boxes through the Commodity Supplemental Food Program offered through Manzanita Outreach.

Also known as the Senior Food Box, this program assists seniors with supplemental nutrition and helps them stretch their food dollars. The box contains canned items (fruit, vegetables, meat or fish), bottled juice, shelf-stable milk, cheese, pasta or rice, dry beans or peanut butter, and cereal.

The retail value of each package is approximately $50.

Registered seniors pick up their monthly box at a Manzanita Outreach drive-thru Food Share event in Cottonwood. Homebound seniors may qualify for home delivery.

For information about the program, contact Donna at 623-694-4796.

Donate blood during COVID-19 pandemic

Giving blood has always meant saving lives. In these times, though, when life seems uncertain, giving is more important than ever. That’s because people who need blood – for example, cancer patients, accident survivors and those with certain types of anemia – haven’t stopped needing it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, someone needs blood every two seconds. The state of Arizona needs 600 donations per day to match that need.

For more information about donating blood, please contact Kim Angelo at 928-214-3970 or Vitalant at 877-258-4825.

Medication drop box at Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Camp Verde campus

In a joint effort with MATFORCE and the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Camp Verde Campus has installed a medication drop box for the community to dispose of expired or unneeded prescription medications.

The drop box is available to the public from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 1298 Finnie Flat Road, Camp Verde.