Trump pulls to within less than 40,000 votes of Biden in Arizona

PHOENIX - Donald Trump narrowed his gap with Joe Biden in Arizona to fewer than 40,000 votes Friday as GOP officials said they are weighing legal options if the final tally does not put the president over the top in Arizona.

But they did not identify anything they contend is being done wrong. Nor would they spell out any legal theory they have to challenge the results if the final tally does not go their way.

Instead, Matt Whitaker, a former acting U.S. attorney general who now is working with the Trump campaign, said it is counting on everything working out the way the GOP expects without the need for litigation.

State GOP Chair Kelli Ward also said she is preaching calm even as Republicans gather nightly at Maricopa County offices where votes are being tallied, chanting "count the votes.'' Ward and other party officials also have been in attendance.

"My message there, where I said a few words, is, 'Stay focused, stay positive, and we are doing everything on the ground that we possibly can to make sure that our elections have integrity,' '' Ward said.

But Ward sidestepped questions about comments by other elected Republicans who have taken a decidedly more combative tone.

That includes newly elected state Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff, who posted a Facebook message saying what is happening to Trump "is a dirty coup d'etat.''

"I honestly can't believe we are living in such a banana republic where a few cities can steal an election in the dead of night with fraudulent ballots and fake voters,'' she wrote.

Rogers did not return a call seeking comment or explanation.

"I haven't seen any of the statements,'' Ward responded. The same response came from Congressman Andy Biggs who also was part of the Friday press briefing, and from Whitaker.

"Obviously, anything we say about the administration of this election I think we'll speak in court filings at the appropriate time,'' Whitaker added.

And what are the legal theories and issues being considered?

"Unfortunately, I can't talk about the specifics of what we're looking at,'' Whitaker responded.

"We are getting reports from people both in Maricopa County and around the state,'' he continued, without providing any details of those complaints. Instead, Whitaker said, the attorneys for the campaign are "doing our due-diligence'' on those reports.

"And if we see any kind of systemic irregularity, those things we need to follow up on, we are pursuing those to see if ultimately we need to make sure that this is brought to light,'' he said. "We have nothing to announce today.''

So what is he looking for?

"I'm not going to be able to give you any specifics today,'' Whitaker responded.

One possible grounds for challenge may have disappeared Friday after Michael Catlett, the deputy state solicitor general, concluded that the use of Sharpie felt-tipped pens at Maricopa County voting centers "did not result in disenfranchisement.'' (See related story.)

The focus remains on Arizona because its 11 electoral votes could be the difference between another four years of Trump and a Biden administration.

At last count Biden had 264 of the the 270 votes he needs. But that presumes Arizona goes to Biden based on the Associated Press putting the state into his column early Wednesday morning when he had a 200,000 vote edge. So far the wire service has stuck to its call despite the diminishing lead.

All of this, however, could become moot if Biden remains in the lead in Pennsylvania or Georgia, with 20 and 16 electoral votes, respectively. Biden also is running ahead of Trump in Nevada with its six electoral votes.

Ward said the way she figures it, a good chunk of the approximately 250,00 ballots yet to be tallied i Arizona will fall toward the president.

She said a lot of what's left to be counted are the "late-earlys,'' people who got a ballot in the mail but chose instead to drop them off at polling places on Election Day.

"These are people who, for the most part, are President Trump voters who wanted to hand-deliver their ballots,'' Ward said.

She even suggested that those late-early ballots tallied so far come from areas like downtown Phoenix which skews Democrat. What that leaves, said Ward, are those from the suburbs which she said is more likely to be Trump territory.

There was no response from the Arizona Democratic Party to the GOP event.

One potential interesting footnote is that the margin of difference in Arizona between Trump and Biden is less than the number of votes being pulled by Jo Jorgensen, the Libertarian Party candidate for president.

In general, Republicans in Arizona have said that Libertarians steal votes from them. That was underlined several years ago when the GOP-controlled legislature made it more difficult for Libertarians to get their candidates on the general election ballot.

Whether those Jorgensen votes would have gone to Trump in a head-to-head with Biden, however, is less than clear.

In detailing her issues, Jorgensen said many of the problems facing the United States are "big government mandates and programs,'' saying "we need to make government smaller.''

But she also said energy policies are being driven by special interests, decried skyrocketing health care costs and "the highest imprisonment rate in the world (which is) even higher among racial minoriteis and the poor.''

On Twitter: @azcapmedia