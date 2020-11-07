OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Nov. 07
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Maryann Minnick 1929-2020

Maryann Minnick

Maryann Minnick

Originally Published: November 7, 2020 10:03 a.m.

Maryann Minnick, 91, took her final seat on the front row of Heaven’s choir of angels on October 27th 2020.

She was born on April 1, 1929 in Alta Dena, California to Melvin, aka Speed, and Ethel Seymour.

She participated in choir and glee clubs throughout her school days and married her sweetheart John, who she met in glee club. He was her first and only love and together they embarked on many adventures. They married and began a family and moved from California to Sedona in 1975.

Aside from becoming the second owners of Pink Jeeps, they also owned and operated the La Vista Hotel, the Olde Time Photo Shop and Sedona Creative Printing. They retired to Clarkdale in 1998, where they resided until their deaths.

John passed away in 2009, at which time Maryann began to fulfill a new passion as a volunteer at the Verde Valley Medical Center, which she loved doing and did for 10 years, until covid canceled her position.

She leaves behind three sons, John (Lindsay), Jeff (ArLean) and James; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Due to covid-19, a memorial will take place in the spring of 2021.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in her memory to your favorite charity. She would have given to them all if she could have.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News