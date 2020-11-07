Obituary: Maryann Minnick 1929-2020

Maryann Minnick, 91, took her final seat on the front row of Heaven’s choir of angels on October 27th 2020.

She was born on April 1, 1929 in Alta Dena, California to Melvin, aka Speed, and Ethel Seymour.





She participated in choir and glee clubs throughout her school days and married her sweetheart John, who she met in glee club. He was her first and only love and together they embarked on many adventures. They married and began a family and moved from California to Sedona in 1975.





Aside from becoming the second owners of Pink Jeeps, they also owned and operated the La Vista Hotel, the Olde Time Photo Shop and Sedona Creative Printing. They retired to Clarkdale in 1998, where they resided until their deaths.



John passed away in 2009, at which time Maryann began to fulfill a new passion as a volunteer at the Verde Valley Medical Center, which she loved doing and did for 10 years, until covid canceled her position.





She leaves behind three sons, John (Lindsay), Jeff (ArLean) and James; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Due to covid-19, a memorial will take place in the spring of 2021.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in her memory to your favorite charity. She would have given to them all if she could have.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.





Information provided by survivors.