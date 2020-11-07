OFFERS
Obituary: Robert Patrick Esser 1943-2020

Robert Patrick Esser

Robert Patrick Esser

Originally Published: November 7, 2020 10:07 a.m.

Robert Patrick Esser was born on September 12, 1943 to Raymond and Katherine Esser and passed away October 27, 2020.

He grew up in Venice, Calif., served in the US Army and moved to Fresno, Calif., to start a career with Pacific Bell.

Upon retirement, he spent time in Oak Harbor, Wash. and currently resided in Camp Verde, Ariz.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Esser; children, Cindy Butler, Susie Fanning and Jeff Esser;, sisters, Joni Gregg and Barb Doyel along with 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Information provided by survivors.

