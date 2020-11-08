OFFERS
Person shot and killed by sheriff’s deputy in Village of Oak Creek

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: November 8, 2020 11:40 a.m.

VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK — The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office provided a limited amount of information this weekend about a person who was shot and killed in a confrontation with a deputy.

YCSO said, in a news release, deputies were called to a residential part of the Village of Oak Creek at about 6:50 p.m. Saturday, for a disturbance.

YCSO spokesman Christopher Wilson said the incident occurred in an area in the 0-100 block of Cathedral Rock Drive, off of Bell Rock Boulevard.

Upon arrival, the release states, a deputy encountered an armed suspect. Gunfire occurred and the suspect was killed, YCSO said.

No details have been released about the suspect.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

Per protocol, the release states, Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Shoot Investigation Team was called to investigate.

Wilson said there are no suspects at-large. He said since DPS is investigating, all further details will come from that agency.

