District 3: Garrison pulls to within 372 votes of Michaels

VERDE VALLEY – The battle for the District 3 Yavapai County supervisors’ seat seems to be one of the races most affected as the county’s post-election ballot counting drags into its second week.

Monday morning, Yavapai County Recorder Leslie Hoffman said there are still more ballots to be handled. While the county’s ballots are not necessarily from District 3 voters, the gap in that race has closed considerably since the first round of balloting showed Michaels to be a convincing winner.

As of Monday at noon, according to https://results.arizona.vote/#/featured/18/14, challenger Donna Michaels, a Democrat, and incumbent Republican Randy Garrison are within 372 votes of each other. Michaels had 12,811 votes, or 50.68%, while Garrison had 12,439 for 49.21 %. There have been 28 write-in votes.

On election night, Michaels had a lead of almost 2,000 votes, but by the time Yavapai County reported 100% of precincts, that lead had diminished to 958 votes.

During three batches of vote drops last week, Michaels’ lead continued to shrink to its current 372-vote margin. The precincts of the ballots yet to be processed are unknown, so it’s impossible to say if the votes yet to be counted are from Democratic- or Republican-leaning parts of the county, or even if they are from District 3.

Hoffman said Monday it isn’t known when Yavapai County will be able to declare the District 3 Supervisor race complete.

There is still plenty of work for her department to do. She said there are about 1,000 to 1,200 early ballots still to be counted.

“We are processing approximately 820 provisional ballots,” Hoffman told the Verde Independent. “A very rough estimate is about 40% to 50% will go to tabulation.”

Hoffman said there are also about 130 mail-in ballots that require signature “cures.” Per state law, voters whose ballots have a mismatched signature have five business days after Election Day to fix and submit their ballot. Those five business days, in Yavapai County, would end at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Hoffman also said the Elections Department has the hand count happening Monday. This is done by the parties.

“This will probably take the majority of the day,” Hoffman said. “Therefore, they said, it is unlikely they will tabulate today. However, if the hand count finishes early, they could potentially tabulate.”

Only 841 for Michaels’ votes came from Election Day voting, while Garrison brought it 1,909 votes that way. In early and absentee voting, Michaels has received almost 1,500 more votes than Garrison.

Michaels said late last week the 86.6% voter turnout rate for the county is excellent, and speaks not only to voter interest in national and international issues, but also local development and governance.

“This is a clear message that voters want to engage more, and want the supervisors to continue to engage with them,” Michaels said of the turnout. “This election is already a victory for our (District 3) community in terms of involvement.”