Arizona continues to see huge spike in COVID-19 cases

For the first time since July 15, the Arizona Department of Health Services has documented more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day.

The Tuesday morning ADHS report shows 3,434 new cases in the past 24 hours, combined with 28 deaths.

So far this month, the state is averaging nearly twice as many new cases daily than last month and the highest daily average since July. To date this month, Arizona is averaging the most daily deaths since August.

Spikes are currently being seen in nearly every county in the state and Yavapai County is no exception. The county’s Community Health Services office reported 199 new cases and five deaths county-wide since Friday. Those totals include 39 new cases in Cottonwood and 26 new positive tests in Camp Verde, nine in Cornville and eight each in Rimrock and Sedona. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported Tuesday morning that it has nine COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital, with 12 tests pending.

Cumulatively since testing began in January, ADHS has documented 263,133 COVID-19 cases in Arizona, and 6,192 deaths. The state’s cumulative positive-test ratio has rising slightly to 9.7%. Arizona hospital intensive care unit bed capacity currently stands at 86%.

COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October.

-So for in November, 15,660 cases and 211 deaths

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month:

-May, 415 new cases each day.

-June, 2,130 new cases each day.

-July, 2,997 new cases each day.

-August, 816 cases each day.

-September, 545 cases each day.

-October, 910 cases each day.

-So for in November, 1,740 cases each day.

Arizona has not come close to duplicating the single-day high of 5,416 cases reported June 29. Not since July 9 has the state had 4,000 or more new cases in a 24-hour reporting period.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Tuesday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 4,419 of the state’s 6,192 deaths. There have been 971 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (57%).

Location of cases

While Maricopa County continues to dominate the state’s concentration of COVID-19 cases with 169,091 since testing began, Arizona currently is seeing a spike in cases in nearly every county in the state.

Current cumulative caseload totals in Arizona include:

-Pima County has 31,013 cases.

-Yuma County, 14,693 cases.

-Pinal County, 13,026 cases.

-Navajo County, 6,881 cases.

-Coconino County, 5,996 cases.

-Mohave County, 4,821 cases

-Apache County, 4,217 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 2.24 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio currently standing at 9.7%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (125,003), with 353 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 30,035 times with 4,419 deaths.

See www.azdhs.gov.

Hospital Reports

Tuesday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center reported nine COVID-positive patient admitted with 12 tests pending. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 64 patients with six in critical care.

Flagstaff Medical Center reported 20 positive tests with 16 results pending. FMC has admitted 198 patients; 34 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. cumulative caseload at 10.2 million Tuesday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 239,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and at least 50 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

There are an estimated 50.9 million cases worldwide cumulatively, with 1.26 million deaths and 33.3 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

Nov. 4, 250,633 cases

Aug. 27, 200,139 cases

July 22, 150,609 cases

July 6 101,441 cases

July 3 91,858 cases

July 1 84,092 cases

June 27 70,051 cases

June 25 63,030 cases

June 21 52,390 cases

June 17 40,924 cases

June 11 31,264 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 8 10,526 cases

May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases

April 24 6,045 cases

April 20 5,064 cases

April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases

April 4 2,019 cases

March 30 1,157 cases

Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case