Attorney tells judge he has video of poll worker 'doing it wrong'
Originally Published: November 10, 2020 4:57 p.m.
Most Read
- Person shot and killed by sheriff’s deputy in Village of Oak Creek
- Cottonwood man arrested on fentanyl charges
- Seven Camp Verde student/athletes test positive for COVID-19
- From ‘Reefer Madness’ to legalization, when can you light up?
- Election brings significant change to make-up of Yavapai County Board
- Man accused of shooting Cottonwood officer not competent, doctor says
- Trump pulls to within 46,000 votes of Biden in latest Arizona tally
- District 3: Garrison pulls to within 372 votes of Michaels
- First full day of Cruz trial features several witnesses
- Voters reject school district consolidation
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- Sedona man, 14-year-old boy injured in Camp Verde shooting
- Hiker killed after apparent fall near Sedona
- Cottonwood City Council passes recreational marijuana ordinance
- Person shot and killed by sheriff’s deputy in Village of Oak Creek
- Cottonwood’s newest restaurant will have drive-thru
- Man arrested for nude sunbathing on city street
- Yavapai Apache teen, Sedona man arrested in Camp Verde shooting
- Homeless Coalition director charged with fraud, theft
- Pot a nuisance in Jerome; retail stores not wanted
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: