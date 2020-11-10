Cottonwood family displaced following mobile home fire

COTTONWOOD -- Temporary housing has been provided for a Cottonwood family following a fire at their Gila Street mobile home Monday night.

According to a news release from the City of Cottonwood, just before midnight Monday fire crews found a single-story mobile home, 50% involved with heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the structure.

“Fire crews operated in the offensive mode and deployed lines to the rear of the structure for knock down. Fire crews made entry into the structure for primary search and fire control. Fire crews were made aware that all residents had exited the structure prior to crews arriving on scene,” according to the news release. “Upon completion of primary and secondary search it was confirmed that all residents had exited safely from the structure.”

Fire crews finished up with salvage and overhaul around 2 a.m.

There were no injuries. The occupants were displaced from the residence but lodging was arranged by members of the Arizona Crisis Team with support of family. On scene assistance was provided by off-duty Cottonwood Fire personnel, Verde Valley Fire District and the Cottonwood Police Department.

No smoke detectors were in the home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“This is a good reminder regarding the need for smoke detectors,” the news release states. “Smoke eetectors save lives and provide early notification of fires in your home. Make sure you have working smoke detectors and that you change your smoke detector batteries at least annually.”