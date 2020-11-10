Cottonwood family displaced following mobile home fire
COTTONWOOD -- Temporary housing has been provided for a Cottonwood family following a fire at their Gila Street mobile home Monday night.
According to a news release from the City of Cottonwood, just before midnight Monday fire crews found a single-story mobile home, 50% involved with heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the structure.
“Fire crews operated in the offensive mode and deployed lines to the rear of the structure for knock down. Fire crews made entry into the structure for primary search and fire control. Fire crews were made aware that all residents had exited the structure prior to crews arriving on scene,” according to the news release. “Upon completion of primary and secondary search it was confirmed that all residents had exited safely from the structure.”
Fire crews finished up with salvage and overhaul around 2 a.m.
There were no injuries. The occupants were displaced from the residence but lodging was arranged by members of the Arizona Crisis Team with support of family. On scene assistance was provided by off-duty Cottonwood Fire personnel, Verde Valley Fire District and the Cottonwood Police Department.
No smoke detectors were in the home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
“This is a good reminder regarding the need for smoke detectors,” the news release states. “Smoke eetectors save lives and provide early notification of fires in your home. Make sure you have working smoke detectors and that you change your smoke detector batteries at least annually.”
- Person shot and killed by sheriff’s deputy in Village of Oak Creek
- Cottonwood man arrested on fentanyl charges
- Seven Camp Verde student/athletes test positive for COVID-19
- From ‘Reefer Madness’ to legalization, when can you light up?
- Cornville man, accused of killing with bat and hammer, due in court again
- Election brings significant change to make-up of Yavapai County Board
- Man accused of shooting Cottonwood officer not competent, doctor says
- After 23 years, Cecilio Cruz trial to begin Monday
- Trump pulls to within 46,000 votes of Biden in latest Arizona tally
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- Sedona man, 14-year-old boy injured in Camp Verde shooting
- Hiker killed after apparent fall near Sedona
- Cottonwood City Council passes recreational marijuana ordinance
- Cottonwood’s newest restaurant will have drive-thru
- Man arrested for nude sunbathing on city street
- Person shot and killed by sheriff’s deputy in Village of Oak Creek
- Yavapai Apache teen, Sedona man arrested in Camp Verde shooting
- Homeless Coalition director charged with fraud, theft
- Pot a nuisance in Jerome; retail stores not wanted
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: