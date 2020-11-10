Monday at the Movies at Cottonwood's Old Town Center for the Arts

Movies are coming to Cottonwood.

Sedona Film Festival partners with Old Town Center for the Arts for “Monday Movies on Main” with ‘Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert’ on Monday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m.

This extraordinary concert film is the perfect kick-off event for this new Cottonwood program, since the Old Town Center for the Arts is a live concert venue and the film festival is all about films.

Thanks to the generosity of donors to both organizations, the OTCA has been equipped with state-of-the-art projection equipment, a new theater screen, sound system and speakers for an unforgettable movie experience.

The collaboration has been a dream of both organizations for several months. And both have been busy planning for a safe, successful launch, following all CDC guidelines and safety protocols. The OTCA has been set up with special physically-distanced seating arrangements and will be limited to 50 attendees. Special cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing measures will be taken; and masks or facial coverings will be required of all attendees, staff and volunteers.

Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

STEVIE NICKS 24 KARAT GOLD THE CONCERT

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legend Stevie Nicks performs iconic favorites and rare gems in this epic concert film recorded from her sold-out 24 Karat Gold Tour, giving fans a virtual front-row seat to the magic she brings to stage in concert.

Recorded over two nights during her sold-out 24 Karat Gold Tour, the film features a set-list of fan favorites and rare gems from Stevie’s multi-platinum selling catalog. The film also highlights Stevie’s intuitive and intimate storytelling abilities, captivating audiences with personal stories behind some of the most famous songs in music history.



The film features a set-list of fan favorite Nicks songs from her solo career and as a member of Fleetwood Mac including “Rhiannon,” “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” “Edge of Seventeen,” “Stand Back,” “Landslide,” and more as well as rare gems from her platinum-selling catalog.

Widely considered one of the most important female voices in rock music with an unparalleled career, Stevie Nicks has had six Top Ten albums, 8 Grammy nominations and is the first woman to be twice inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – with Fleetwood Mac in 1998 and as a solo artist in 2019.

Tickets are $12 general admission and $9 for Film Festival members and $10 for students. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. The Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. 5th Street (just off Main) in Cottonwood.