Obituary: Sylvia Terry 1936-2020

Mrs. Sylvia Terry was born on September 17, 1936, to the late Orville and Edith Carmon McGrath.





After a career with Mountain Bell, she moved to Camp Verde, Arizona, with her late husband, Neil. She was an avid horseback rider and a dedicated Christian at Calvary Chapel in Arizona. In 2014, she moved to Whispering Pines, No. Carolina with her son, Dennis.





Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ann and her brother, Don. She leaves behind her sons, Dennis Terry of Whispering Pines and Richard Terry of Tolleson, Ariz; her four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life will be at a later date at the family’s home in Whispering Pines, as well as Camp Verde. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to Abide Maternity Home, 499 2nd Street, Camp Verde, AZ 86322.



Care of the family is entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home, Alberdeen in No. Carolina.



Information provided by survivors.