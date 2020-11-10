Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Ammonite’ premiere Nov. 13-18

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning new drama “Ammonite” showing Nov. 13-18 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Ammonite” features an all-star, award-winning ensemble cast including Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan, Gemma Jones, James McArdle and Fiona Shaw. The film premiered to rave audience and critic reviews and top audience awards at prestigious film festivals around the world, including Cannes, Toronto and Telluride.

1840s England, acclaimed but overlooked fossil hunter Mary Anning and a young woman sent to convalesce by the sea develop an intense relationship, altering both of their lives forever.

Acclaimed self-taught palaeontologist Mary Anning works alone on the wild and brutal Southern English coastline of Lyme Regis. The days of her famed discoveries behind her, she now hunts for common fossils to sell to rich tourists to support herself and her ailing widowed mother.

When one such tourist, Roderick Murchison, arrives in Lyme on the first leg of a European tour, he entrusts Mary with the care of his young wife Charlotte, who is recuperating from a personal tragedy. Mary, whose life is a daily struggle on the poverty line, cannot afford to turn him down but, proud and relentlessly passionate about her work, she clashes with her unwanted guest.

They are two women from utterly different worlds. Yet, despite the chasm between their social spheres and personalities, Mary and Charlotte discover they can each offer what the other has been searching for: the realization that they are not alone.

It is the beginning of a passionate and all-consuming love affair that will defy all social bounds and alter the course of both lives irrevocably.

“Ammonite” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Nov. 13-18. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 13, 14 and 15; and 4 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, Nov. 16 and 18. There will also be additional 1 p.m. weekend shows on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 14 and 15.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.