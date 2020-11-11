OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Nov. 11
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Yavapai County prepares for COVOD vaccine distribution

The drug company Pfizer is expected to seek the emergency authorization of its experimental vaccine against COVID-19 later this month,

The drug company Pfizer is expected to seek the emergency authorization of its experimental vaccine against COVID-19 later this month,

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: November 11, 2020 4:50 p.m.

VERDE VALLEY - Yavapai County Community Health Services is preparing to distribute the COVID vaccine.

The drug company Pfizer is expected to seek the emergency authorization of its experimental vaccine against COVID-19 later this month, according to news reports. The Pfizer drug will require two vaccine shots administered three weeks apart, and it has to be stored at 94-degrees below zero Fahrenheit

At first, the vaccine will available in limited supply and allocated to hospitals and some local providers, explained Terri Farneti, YCCHS spokesperson.

She expects the COVID vaccine would be available to the general public by April through primary-care providers and pharmacies, similar to the way the influenza flu vaccine is distributed.

Ironically, Yavapai County has not had any cases of influenza this season. “We have seen a considerable jump in our clinics for flu vaccinations.  The current CDC guidelines are most likely keeping the flu from spreading,” Farneti said.

“We have been advised that we do not need the ultra-cold storage due to the immediate distribution planned,” Farneti explained.

“YCCHS has received funding to purchase the freezers and necessary cold storage for local distribution.  We plan for freezers in each of our locations – Prescott, Prescott Valley and Cottonwood.”

“YCCHS has been surveying local partners to gather data for planning in ordering the vaccine and coordination of the distribution when the vaccine is ready, Farneti continued.

For Phase Two, the vaccine should be more available to be administered by on-boarded providers, which includes the Community Health Center of Yavapai clinics and YCCHS public health nurses. They will go to first responders, healthcare workers and long-term care residents.   

In Phase Three, which may occur by April, “The vaccine is expected to be in ample supply to be allocated to the general public by primary care providers, pharmacies, similar to the flu vaccine,” the spokesperson said.

“County nurses would be utilized at this point.  It is possible at this point that off-site vaccination clinics could be implemented, like was done for H1N1,” Farneti added.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News