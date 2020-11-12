Cruz case is in jury’s hands
Former Cottonwood man charged with 1990s murder of his ex-girlfriend
PRESCOTT — Deliberations began mid-afternoon Thursday in the murder trial of a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend more than 23 years ago.
Judge Jennifer B. Campbell gave the jurors their final instructions just after both attorneys completed their closing arguments Thursday afternoon in the trial of Cecilio Cruz, formerly of Cottonwood.
The jury is to decide if Cruz is guilty of second-degree murder of his ex-girlfriend, Marisol Gonzalez, and manslaughther. She was past nine months pregnant with a son, Andrew, when she was shot in the head once in March 1997.
The closing arguments took place after a lunch break. Thursday morning, the defense called a family witness who had visited the area, and Cecilio Cruz also took the stand in his own defense. This story will be updated Thursday afternoon to include details from that testimony.
Follow verdenews.com for an update on the verdict.
