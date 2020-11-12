Yavapai Health Services: 92 new COVID-19 cases since Tuesday report

While Yavapai County continues to have smaller-scale issues with COVID-19 than other parts of Arizona, the county's health services department reported Thursday that the rate of new diagnoses is still a concern.

According to a Thursday release from Yavapai County Community Health Services, In the past two weeks, however, the county has experienced a significant number of small outbreaks which has led to much higher rates of COVID-19.

Some of the reasons for the increase in cases in Arizona, according to YCCHS, can be attributed to pandemic fatigue, schools and colleges being back in session, more small gatherings, bars and restaurants not following the mitigation measures, and travel amid a national surge.

The School and Workplace Benchmark Dashboards have been updated by ADHS today, reflecting the two weeks ending Oct. 25. Yavapai County’s cases per 100,000 rose from 54/100k to 80/100k, the percent positivity rate for those two weeks decreased to 5.0% from 5.5%, and hospitalization rates for COVIDlike illnesses rose from 2.7% to 3.8%.

This data indicates that the county is still in the moderate range of community spread.

The release said Gov. Doug Ducey urges Arizonans to recommit themselves to COVID-19 prevention behaviors including mask-wearing, physical distancing, handwashing and staying home when sick.

These are simple steps that can make a real difference.

The release said 2,251,340 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 266,562 positive results and 6,240 deaths reported.

Yavapai County has tested 54,065 residents with 3,491 positive cases, 1,578 recovered, and 101 deaths. Twenty-two of those deaths have been reported since Sept. 10.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center West has six COVID-19 patients. YRMC East is caring for five, with 3 persons under investigation, or PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center reports eight COVID-19 hospitalizations and three PUI.

The VA facility in Prescott reports two COVID-19 patients.