For second time this week, Arizona sees 3,000+ new COVID cases in single day

When it comes to COVID-19, November is suddenly looking a lot more like a hot summer day in Arizona.

June, July and August represented the worst of the pandemic both in terms of new positive tests and deaths.

Now, here we are at the onset of winter and Arizona’s COVID-19 numbers are rivaling those established during the summer peak.

For the second time this week, the Arizona Department of Health Services is reporting more than 3,000 new cases of coronavirus in Arizona. The Friday morning ADHS report shows 3,015 new cases in the past 24 hours, combined with 17 deaths. That puts Arizona easily on pace to eclipse the monthly highs for positive tests for each of the past three months.

Since testing began in January, ADHS has confirmed 269,577 positive tests in Arizona, along with 6257 deaths. Arizona’s positive-test ratio currently stands at 9.7%. Arizona hospital intensive care unit bed capacity is at 86%.

COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October.

-So for in November, 22,104 cases and 276 deaths

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month:

-May, 415 new cases each day.

-June, 2,130 new cases each day.

-July, 2,997 new cases each day.

-August, 816 cases each day.

-September, 545 cases each day.

-October, 910 cases each day.

-So for in November, 1,842 cases each day.

Arizona has not come close to duplicating the single-day high of 5,416 cases reported June 29. Not since July 9 has the state had 4,000 or more new cases in a 24-hour reporting period.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Friday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 4,468 of the state’s 6,257 deaths. There have been 980 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (57%).

Location of cases

While Maricopa County continues to dominate the state’s concentration of COVID-19 cases with 172,864 since testing began, Arizona currently is seeing a spike in cases in nearly every county in the state.

Current cumulative caseload totals in Arizona include:

-Pima County has 31,874 cases.

-Yuma County, 15,004 cases.

-Pinal County, 13,220 cases.

-Navajo County, 7,051 cases.

-Coconino County, 6,221 cases.

-Mohave County, 4,973 cases

-Apache County, 4,293 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 2.27 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio currently standing at 9.7%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (127,837), with 356 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 30,787 times with 4,468 deaths.

Yavapai County

The Verde Valley-Sedona region added 40 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with 18 of them reported in Cottonwood, according to Yavapai Community Health Services.

Throughout the county, there have been 3,562 positive test results with 101 deaths and 1,661 patients having recovered from coronavirus.

YCCHS reports 1,226 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region since testing began. That total includes:

-469 confirmed in Cottonwood.

-286 in Camp Verde.

-174 in Sedona.

-86 in Clarkdale.

-86 in Rimrock.

-67 in Cornville.

-50 in the Village of Oak Creek.

-7 in Jerome.

-One case elsewhere in the Verde Valley.

YCCHS reports 54,502 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 93.5% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 1,932-1,557 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

Hospital Reports

Friday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center reported six COVID-positive patient admitted with seven tests pending. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 60 patients with eight in critical care.

Flagstaff Medical Center reported 27 positive tests with 27 results pending. FMC has admitted 214 patients; 41 of those patients are in critical care.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. cumulative caseload at 10.6 million Friday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 243,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and at least 50 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

There are an estimated 52.9 million cases worldwide cumulatively, with 1.3 million deaths and 34.2 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

Nov. 4, 250,633 cases

Aug. 27, 200,139 cases

July 22, 150,609 cases

July 6 101,441 cases

July 3 91,858 cases

July 1 84,092 cases

June 27 70,051 cases

June 25 63,030 cases

June 21 52,390 cases

June 17 40,924 cases

June 11 31,264 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 8 10,526 cases

May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases

April 24 6,045 cases

April 20 5,064 cases

April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases

April 4 2,019 cases

March 30 1,157 cases

Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case