Arizona sees 3,000-plus new COVID cases for third time this week

For the third time this week, the Arizona Department of Health Services is reporting more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The Saturday ADHS report shows 3,476 new cases since Friday, combined with 43 deaths.

Through the first two weeks of November, Arizona already has eclipsed the number of COVID-19 cases seen in the state in August and September and is less than 3,000 cases away from outpacing the monthly total for October. The state is currently averaging more than 1,000 new cases daily in November as compared to October. The state’s current average daily death count is at its highest level since August.

Since testing began in January, ADHS has documented 273,053 cases in Arizona, combined with 6,300 deaths. The state’s cumulative positive test ratio is holding steady at 9.7%. Arizona hospital intensive care unit bed capacity has risen to 87%.





COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October.

-So for in November, 25,580 cases and 319 deaths

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month:

-May, 415 new cases each day.

-June, 2,130 new cases each day.

-July, 2,997 new cases each day.

-August, 816 cases each day.

-September, 545 cases each day.

-October, 910 cases each day.

-So for in November, 1,967 cases each day.

Arizona has not come close to duplicating the single-day high of 5,416 cases reported June 29. Not since July 9 has the state had 4,000 or more new cases in a 24-hour reporting period.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Saturday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 4,497 of the state’s 6,300 deaths. There have been 990 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (57%).

Location of cases

While Maricopa County continues to dominate the state’s concentration of COVID-19 cases with 174,957 since testing began, Arizona currently is seeing a spike in cases in nearly every county in the state.

Current cumulative caseload totals in Arizona include:

-Pima County has 32,207 cases.

-Yuma County, 15,236 cases.

-Pinal County, 13,565 cases.

-Navajo County, 7,104 cases.

-Coconino County, 6,248 cases.

-Mohave County, 5,062 cases

-Apache County, 4,364 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 2.29 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio currently standing at 9.7%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (129,371), with 356 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 31,174 times with 4,497 deaths.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. cumulative caseload at 10.9 million Saturday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 245,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and at least 50 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

There are an estimated 53.7 million cases worldwide cumulatively, with 1.31 million deaths and 34.6 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

Nov. 4, 250,633 cases

Aug. 27, 200,139 cases

July 22, 150,609 cases

July 6 101,441 cases

July 3 91,858 cases

July 1 84,092 cases

June 27 70,051 cases

June 25 63,030 cases

June 21 52,390 cases

June 17 40,924 cases

June 11 31,264 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 8 10,526 cases

May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases

April 24 6,045 cases

April 20 5,064 cases

April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases

April 4 2,019 cases

March 30 1,157 cases

Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case