OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Nov. 14
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Field of flags tries to make sense of staggering COVID-19 death toll

Artist Suzanne Firstenberg said her 25 years as a hospice nurse inspired her to create the field of flags, to make people think about each life lost. She said the hardest part of her day is updating the numbers on the sign to add new deaths every day. (Photo courtesy Suzanne Firstenberg)

Artist Suzanne Firstenberg said her 25 years as a hospice nurse inspired her to create the field of flags, to make people think about each life lost. She said the hardest part of her day is updating the numbers on the sign to add new deaths every day. (Photo courtesy Suzanne Firstenberg)

Mythili Gubbi, Cronkite News
Originally Published: November 14, 2020 7:08 p.m.

WASHINGTON – The hardest part of Suzanne Firstenberg’s day is when she changes the numbers on the board – each number representing an American who has died as a result of COVID-19.

She climbs on a concrete ledge, pulls off a large poster with one number on it and replaces it with a higher number – 241,949 as of Thursday – on a billboard in front of a field of nearly as many little, white flags, each representing a victim of the pandemic.

It’s all part of Firstenberg’s exhibit, “In America: How could this happen…”, an installation that sprawls over the parade grounds at the D.C. Armory. Firstenberg said she was inspired to create the exhibit “to help people understand the number, to make sense of it.”

“So that we would not just release it (the death toll) and say, it is what it is, but rather, we would be inspired to take care of each other,” she said recently.

It comes as the number of new cases is spiking across the country, with more than 100,000 new cases every day for the past nine days, according to Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center.

The trend is reflected in Arizona, where cases have started to surge again after falling sharply from this summer, when the state was a national hotspot for the spread of the disease.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 13,795 new cases since last Friday, an average of 1,970 new cases a day, and 153 deaths in the same period. Since the start of the pandemic, Arizona has recorded a total of 266,562 COVID-19 infections and 6,240 deaths, according to health department data.

Firstenberg said her experience as a hospice nurse for 25 years impressed on the value of each human life, something she hopes her installation can help people understand. People like the Sneeds.

“To see all these flags representing some family’s pain, it’s moving,” said Leigh Sneed, a Virginia resident who was visiting the installation with her husband, Mike, on a recent morning.

Mike Sneed came at his wife’s insistence, but did not realize the impact seeing the flags would have on him.

“It’s amazing, and it’s very disturbing when you actually come here and you see the flags and you realize each flag represents a person who died,” he said.

Visitors are encouraged to walk through the neat rows and columns of flags placed on the field, sit on benches or just stand and experience the vastness of the art.

“When people visit, they take a break and just take it all in,” said Firstenberg.

The exhibit is also interactive – people can inscribe messages and names on the flags. Firstenberg said she wanted each life lost to be a single unit, so all of the flags installed on the field are identical white ones.

For people who can’t visit in person, there’s a livestream available, but Firstenberg said that people who visit “give value and life to this space.”

The installation was initially to close Nov. 6, but city officials extended it through the end of the month.

“It gives more people time to participate in the creation of the art, and it gives us more time to figure out how next to honor all the people we’ll continue to lose,” said Firstenberg.

The Sneeds hope the exhibit shows people that the virus is “real and it’s not anything fake,” and will encourage more people to wear masks and take other precautionary measures.

Firstenberg just hopes that being able to visualize this number “can make us stop a minute and think of each other.”

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News