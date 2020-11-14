Prescott wins thriller over rival Mingus 43-35
Brian M. Bergner Jr., Special to The Verde Independent
Originally Published: November 14, 2020 6:49 p.m.
Most Read
- Person shot and killed by sheriff’s deputy in Village of Oak Creek
- Arizona continues to see huge spike in COVID-19 cases
- Yavapai County prepares for COVID vaccine distribution
- VOC woman dead in officer-involved shooting
- From ‘Reefer Madness’ to legalization, when can you light up?
- Man accused of shooting Cottonwood officer not competent, doctor says
- McDonald’s cult classic, the McRib, is coming back
- Cruz case is in jury’s hands
- For second time this week, Arizona sees 3,000+ new COVID cases in single day
- Cruz case is in jury’s hands
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- Sedona man, 14-year-old boy injured in Camp Verde shooting
- Person shot and killed by sheriff’s deputy in Village of Oak Creek
- Cottonwood City Council passes recreational marijuana ordinance
- Cottonwood’s newest restaurant will have drive-thru
- Man arrested for nude sunbathing on city street
- Yavapai Apache teen, Sedona man arrested in Camp Verde shooting
- Arizona continues to see huge spike in COVID-19 cases
- Yavapai County prepares for COVID vaccine distribution
- Homeless Coalition director charged with fraud, theft
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: