Obituary: Charles M. Sharp SR.

Originally Published: November 15, 2020 3:15 p.m.

Charles M. Sharp SR. died Monday night, November 2, 2020. He was 93. Charles was a long time resident of Cottonwood, Arizona for 24 years.

Charles is survived by his wife, Dorothy Sharp and his son, Cullen Martin Sharp of Glendale, Ariz. Charles is survived by his daughter-in-law, Maggie Sharp. Charles is survived by two grandchildren, Franklin Sharp and Sofia Sharp.

Charles is survived by his brother, Zane Sharp of Hiawatha, Iowa. Charles is survived by his niece, Debbie Strunk and Robert Sharp, nephew. Charles is survived by his nephew, Duwayne Max Sharp.

Charles is preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Delores Sharp.

Charles is preceded in death by his son, Charles M. Sharp JR. Charles is preceded in death by his brother, Willfred Matthew Sharp II and his sister-in-law, Juanita Sharp and Nona Marie Stout, niece and Willfred Matthew Sharp III, nephew.

Charles is preceded in death by his mother, Lillie Ringgenberg and his father Willfred Matthew Sharp I.

Charles loved reading and walking as his hobbys. Charles read novels and books almost every day and liked to read the Bible and the promises Jehovah has in store for the future.

Charles was a heavy duty mechanic for the city of Glendale. He worked for 13 years for Glendale. Charles worked on rapid railed garbage trucks.

Information provided by survivors.

